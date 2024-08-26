U.S. Marines Host Live Fire Short Bay Range for Partner Nations during Super Garuda Shield 2024

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Marines and members of the Indonesian National Armed Forces shoot at targets...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Marines and members of the Indonesian National Armed Forces shoot at targets downrange during a U.S. Marines live fire exercise in Pustalapur 5, Indonesia. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. Super Garuda Shield 2024 is the third consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, focused on commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alyssa Blom) see less | View Image Page

PUSLATPUR 5, INDONESIA - The U.S. Marines of Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 1st Marine Division hosted a live fire short bay range to train and strengthen relationships with strategic partners in the region, including the Japan Self Defense Force and Indonesian National Armed Forces, on August 28, 2024 near Puslatpur 5, Indonesia.



The ability for military forces from different nations to work seamlessly together is more crucial than ever. As the largest multinational exercise in the Indo-Pacific region, Super Garuda Shield 2024 underscores the importance of interoperability—the capability of armed forces from various countries to operate together effectively.



“The importance of training with allies and partners is that as U.S. service members, we can get deployed across the globe. So no matter where we are, hopefully there are partner forces. We need to be comfortable working with people we can’t necessarily speak a common language with,” said Sgt. Giovanni Correa, a reconnaissance Marine. “This is good training – we need to install trust in our partner forces and work to overcome these hardships.”



Multinational military exercises are more than just routine drills; they are vital for testing and improving the readiness of participating forces. The short bay range offers a platform for forces to refine their coordination, address potential gaps in communication, and build essential trust. The ultimate goal is to ensure that, when faced with real-world challenges, these forces can collaborate seamlessly, whether responding to a crisis or conducting joint operations.



“It's important because if we are operating within island chains in the Pacific, the majority of the patrolling forces will be surrounded by heavy vegetation,” said Capt. Nathaniel Armendaris, U.S. Marine expeditionary ground reconnaissance officer. “And if they’re patrolling there and are caught in a near ambush, they need to know how to quickly react to contact and to establish fire superiority.”



A central focus of Super Garuda Shield 2024 was improving interoperability between partner nations. Communication systems, for instance, play a fundamental role in ensuring that information is exchanged swiftly and accurately among different nations. Super Garuda Shield 2024, however, posts significant challenges between participating countries due to language barrier.



“It’s been a steep learning curve to get through the language barrier to conduct amphibious operations, and even with something as simple as a live fire target acquisition drill, it’s been difficult,” said Armendaris. “But in learning how to better communicate with each other, we’re learning how to develop signal plans to best communicate effectively at the administrative level, as well as at the tactical and operational level.”



Beyond the immediate tactical benefits, the exercise had broader implications for regional security. One of the key outcomes was the strengthening of trust and confidence among participating nations. Regular joint exercises build mutual understanding and cooperation, which are essential for collaboration in times of crisis. This trust also acts as a deterrent to potential adversaries, demonstrating a united and capable front ready to address threats and maintain stability.



“Super Garuda Shield 2024 increases readiness and establishes a baseline of our ability to interoperate with strategic allies within the Indo-Pacific Command region,” said Armedaris. “With the Japan Ground Self Defense Force reconnaissance element and with the TAIFIB as well, we are working to develop a shared common understanding and establish a good baseline of which we can conduct basic reconnaissance operations.”



In addition to deterrence, the ability of interoperable forces to respond quickly and effectively in crises is another vital advantage. Whether dealing with natural disasters, conflicts, or other emergencies, nations with a history of working together can mobilize and deploy resources more efficiently. Super Garuda Shield 2024 showcased this capability, highlighting how joint training can enhance collective response efforts.



As global challenges continue to evolve, the importance of military interoperability will only grow. Super Garuda Shield 2024 not only provides an opportunity for refining joint tactics and procedures but also reinforces the strength of international military cooperation. The lessons learned and the relationships built during such events are crucial for preparing for future challenges and maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific.