USS Wasp Visits Izmir, Türkiye

Photo By Seaman Apprentice Soren Quinata | 240901-N-NT298-1001 AEGEAN SEA (Sept. 1, 2024) The amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), transits into Izmir, Türkiye, Sept. 1, 2024, for a scheduled port visit. Wasp is conducting operations in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) area of operations as the flagship of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG)-24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Special Operations Capable (SOC). The WSP ARG-24th MEU (SOC) is on a scheduled deployment to the NAVEUR-NAVAF area of operations, supporting U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region, including in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, to continue promoting regional stability and deterring aggression. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Soren V. P. Quinata)

IZMIR, Türkiye – The amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) and embarked 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Special Operations Capable (SOC) arrived in Izmir, Türkiye for a regularly scheduled port visit on Sept. 1, 2024.



The port visit marks Wasp’s third liberty port while deployed to Naval Forces Europe-Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) area of operations and provides an opportunity to further enhance strategic partnership between the U.S. and Türkiye. The Wasp’s visit comes in the context of deepening defense cooperation between both countries, and serves as a symbol of America’s enduring commitment to Turkiye’s security.



Prior to arriving, Wasp participated in a bilateral at-sea training with Turkish Navy amphibious assault ship TCG Anadolu (L 400) and Turkish Navy frigate TCG Gokova (F-496), Aug. 13-17, 2024, demonstrating enduring cooperation and mutual commitment to maritime security, and offering Sailors and Marines aboard each ship an opportunity to train and operate together. During the training, the two nations conducted cross deck flight operations with MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft, a two-day fixed-wing defensive air counter targeting exercise with U.S. AV-8B Harriers and Turkish F-16s, two key leader engagements, and a fixed-wing air defense exercise.



“Operating with the Anadolu in the Mediterranean was a fantastic experience for our crew,” said Capt. Christopher Purcell, Wasp’s Commanding Officer. “We capitalized on opportunities for face-to-face interactions by conducing visits on both ships. Additionally, we worked to ensure maximum training value for both crews to increase common understanding of air operations and maritime tactics, which advanced our ability to operate together. I am confident that our collective efforts reinforced our shared goals of promoting peace and stability in the region.”



While in port, Sailors and Marines will participate in tours organized by the ship’s Morale, Welfare, and Recreation team, such as a visit to the Ephesus historical site, snorkeling and scuba diving, and a guided tour of Izmir’s cultural sites.



“I have never been to Türkiye before so, as a fan of history, I am looking forward to discovering Izmir’s unique historical sites,” said Master Chief Electrician’s Mate Anthony Haywood, Wasp’s Maintenance and Material Management Coordinator.



Wasp is the flagship of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG)-24th MEU (SOC). The WSP ARG-24th MEU (SOC) is on a scheduled deployment to the NAVEUR-NAVAF area of operations, supporting U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region, including in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, to continue promoting regional stability and deterring aggression.



Amphibious ready groups and larger amphibious task forces provide military commanders a wide range of flexible capabilities including maritime security operations, expeditionary power projection, strike operations, forward naval presence, crisis response, sea control, deterrence, counter-terrorism, information operations, security cooperation and counter-proliferation, and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.



To learn more about WSP ARG and 24th MEU (SOC) “Team of Teams,” visit their DVIDS feature page at https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/wasparg24thmeu.