U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Grace Ratliff, right, an engineer assistant with Company B, 9th Engineer Support Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, and Republic of Korea (ROK) Marines with 8th Engineer Company, 2nd Engineer Battalion, 2nd Marine Division, prepare a ROK KM16 anti-personnel practice mine during a bilateral conventional minefield exchange during Korean Marine Exchange Program 24.2 on Gunha-Rhi, Gyeonggi, South Korea, Aug. 1, 2024. Ratliff is a native of Indiana. KMEP is a bilateral training exercise that increases interoperability and strengthens the combined capabilities of ROK and U.S. Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Paley Fenner)

U.S. Marines joined their Republic of Korea Marine Corps counterparts for an annual exercise, Ulchi Freedom Shield 24, forming the Combined Marine Component Command. During the exercise, the CMCC, as part of the ROK-U.S. Combined Forces Command, enhanced the integration of their combined combat power under a single command.



“Exercise Ulchi Freedom Shield serves as a meaningful opportunity for ROK and U.S. Marines to work together and develop the full capabilities of a combined battle staff, which helps safeguard peace on the Korean Peninsula,” said Maj. Chang Kyun Kim, an exercise planner with the ROK Marine Corps.



Led by Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Roger B. Turner, the III Marine Expeditionary Force commanding general, and Lt. Gen. Kim Gye-hwan, ROK Marine Corps Commandant, the CMCC synchronized efforts to develop and prepare for diverse mission scenarios.



Turner also conducted battlefield circulation across ROK-U.S. training sites, observing various bilateral Korean Marine Exchange Program training events, including live fire ranges, demo training and confined space rescue training occurring concurrently with UFS 24.



During the Korean Marine Exchange Program and the UFS 24 Command Post Exercise, Marines enhanced partnership and interoperability through various combined training events and planning efforts.



“The U.S. and the ROK have a unique opportunity to carry on the legacy built on shared goals of combined defense readiness and fostering peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula,” said Maj. Jovanie Martinez, the III MEF Korea Exercise Planner. “This kind of training is crucial for keeping us prepared and shows how both nations are committed to the mission of ensuring stability in the region.”



UFS 24 and other U.S.-ROK exercises were conducted in support of the 1953 ROK-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty and Armistice Agreement. These training exercises highlighted the longstanding military partnership, ironclad commitment, and enduring friendship between the ROK and U.S.



UFS 24 continues to solidify the alliance’s role as the cornerstone of peace and security in the region, reaffirming the ironclad commitment of the United States and Republic of Korea to defend their homelands together.