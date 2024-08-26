Associators deploy for Africa mission

Photo By Maj. Travis Mueller | U.S. Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 111th Infantry Regiment, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Travis Mueller | U.S. Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 111th Infantry Regiment, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team are honored during a deployment ceremony at Valley Forge National Park at Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, Aug. 30, 2024. Soldiers with the 1-111th IN, also known as Task Force Associators, will replace 2nd Battalion, 112th Infantry Regiment who deployed to Africa in early 2024. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Maj. Travis Mueller) see less | View Image Page

VALLEY FORGE, Pa. – Nearly 700 Soldiers with the Pennsylvania National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 111th Infantry Regiment were honored during a deployment ceremony Aug. 30, 2024, at Valley Forge National Park here.



Part of the 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, these Soldiers are preparing to leave their homes and loved ones for a year-long deployment to Africa. They will join more than 400 Soldiers from Illinois and Puerto Rico to make up Task Force Associators. They will provide a combat force to U.S. Africa Command and Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa, supporting AFRICOM and partner forces with security objectives in the region.



They will replace the Pennsylvania National Guard’s 2nd Battalion, 112th Infantry Regiment who deployed there in early 2024.



"Our task force mission is three-fold. First is security cooperation, second crisis response and third protection of U.S. interests throughout Djibouti, Somalia and Kenya," said Lt. Col. David Fittipoldi, commander of the 1-111th IN. “This mission is critical to our national defense strategy. Considering this, we have had a very rigorous training schedule. I can stand here today confident that this task force is properly trained, prepared and ready to execute our mission in Africa.”



The Soldiers and their families were praised for their dedication to duty and selfless service. Pennsylvania National Guard senior leaders were in attendance, including Brig. Gen. Laura McHugh, Deputy Adjutant General-Army.



Maj. Gen. Michael Wegscheider, the commanding general of the 28th Infantry Division, also shared remarks during the ceremony.



“In my service, I’ve seen this unit deploy to Kosovo, Iraq and conduct international partner training exercises in Germany, France, Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia, Poland, Canada and North Macedonia,” said Wegscheider, during the ceremony. “You’ve never failed, you’ve always excelled.”



The 111th Infantry Regiment traces its lineage back to 1747 when it was founded as the Associators by Benjamin Franklin in Philadelphia. Since then, the regiment has is credited with participation and service in the American Revolution, War of 1812, Civil War, World War I, World War II, Operation Noble Eagle and Operation Iraqi Freedom. It is one of several National Guard units with roots in colonial America.



CJTF-HOA’s mission is to conduct operations to enhance partner nation capacity, promote regional stability, dissuade conflict and protect U.S. and partner interests. U.S. Africa Command’s mission, with its partners, is to counter transnational threats and malign actors, strengthen security forces and respond to crises in order to advance U.S. national interests and promote regional security, stability and prosperity.