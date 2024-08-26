Realistic Active Shooter Training at Fort Buchanan

Photo By David Hernandez | Police officers, firefighters, medical personnel from the installation, along with...... read more read more Photo By David Hernandez | Police officers, firefighters, medical personnel from the installation, along with personnel from the Puerto Rico Justice Department, the Forensics Sciences Institute, and members of the community participated in an installation active shooter exercise at the Rodriguez Army Health Clinic, Aug 29, to evaluate Fort Buchanan's response. see less | View Image Page

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO- Police officers, firefighters, medical personnel from the installation, along with personnel from the Puerto Rico Justice Department, the Forensics Sciences Institute, and members of the community participated in an installation active shooter exercise at the Rodriguez Army Health Clinic, Aug 29, to evaluate Fort Buchanan's response.



"Fort Buchanan constantly trains its personnel to protect our service members, their families, and all members of the installation community. It is essential that the Fort Buchanan community participates in exercises like this to ensure that we are prepared for any scenario at the only U.S. Army installation in the Caribbean," said Hector Herrera, Fort Buchanan's Counterterrorism Officer.



The notional scenario consisted of a Soldier who shot and killed several individuals after not being able to make a medical appointment at the installation's clinic.



Once clinic personnel reported the shooting, Soldiers from the Puerto Rico National Guard and the Army Reserve 1st Mission Support Command formed a quick reaction force, moved to the scene, and joined the installation's police.



As part of the exercise, the installation's force protection condition (FPCON) was elevated to Delta, the highest level of the FPCON system, a terrorist threat system that describes security measures to be taken in response to various threats. As a result, security personnel increased random vehicle searches and restricted movement on the installation, including all facilities and buildings.



The exercise evaluated the reaction to the installation and the level of coordination with external agencies to execute the fatality management plan.



"The Justice Department prosecutor's role in this situation is to ensure that the crime scene is handled properly so the evidence can be admissible in court. The prosecutor also authorizes the Forensic Sciences Institute personnel to move the bodies and to conduct the autopsy. The prosecutor verifies that everything is done correctly, including photos, videos, and measurements," said Naydik Ramos Montesinos, State Assistant Prosecutor.



During the almost three-hour training event, members of the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization, and Security monitored the situation from the Emergency Operations Center and kept the installation commander always informed.



The exercise was part of the activities of Antiterrorism Awareness Month, observed by the U.S. Army throughout the United States.



With an annual investment in the local economy of more than $500 million, Fort Buchanan serves a diverse military community of approximately 15,000 active-duty Reserve, National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve personnel. Fort Buchanan's mission is to serve as a platform to enhance readiness and facilitate the deployment of military personnel anywhere, anytime.