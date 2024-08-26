688th Cyberspace Wing Leads the U.S. Air Force in adopting Cyber Operational Readiness Assessments

Photo By Kyle Burns | The members of the U.S. Air Force's first CORA team pose for a photo during a site...... read more read more Photo By Kyle Burns | The members of the U.S. Air Force's first CORA team pose for a photo during a site visit. The new Cyber Operational Readiness Assessment (CORA) program is an updated version of the previous Cyber Command Readiness Inspection (CCRI) system. see less | View Image Page

Lackland Air Force Base, Texas - The 688th Cyberspace Wing has made progressive efforts in Air Force Cybersecurity resiliency by establishing the first JFHQ-DoDIN-sanctioned Cyber Operational Readiness Assessment (CORA) Team. The new Cyber Operational Readiness Assessment (CORA) program is an updated version of the previous Cyber Command Readiness Inspection (CCRI) system.



As the first U.S. Air Force members of the CORA program team, six of the 688th Cyberspace Wing’s cybersecurity specialists have already begun paving the way for operational readiness assessments within the Air Force. The team is currently undergoing rigorous training and certification processes with the Joint Force Headquarters, Department of Defense Information Network (JFHQ-DODIN) to ensure that they are thoroughly equipped to handle their new responsibilities.



“It’s no longer just a snapshot in time. We first visit Air Force sites to help them understand where they currently are, and where they need to focus,” said Maj. Derrick Hahn, 688th Cyberspace Wing A6 Division Chief and founding Air Force CORA member. “We are headed to more bases to aid in their preparation for a CORA. This assessment, and partnering with the DODIN team, will provide us on the job training and hands-on experience”



To gain practical experience and refine their assessment techniques, the team has already conducted two successful CORA simulations, both in-person and virtually. Both of these exercises provided valuable insights into key areas requiring attention to ensure a robust, secure, and hardened network.



The team posited that the experience gathered from these early exercises will be instrumental in understanding how CORA assessments will be conducted across the Air Force once their certification process is complete. By examining the procedural logistics and coordination required, the team hopes to provide more efficient and comprehensive assessments in the future.



“We're coordinating with the other branches as well, such as the Navy, Army, and Coast Guard, to see how their processes are aligned and if those processes can be used by the Air Force,” said Mr. Jorge Lozano, 688th Cyberspace Wing Air Force Cyber Assessment Team (AFCAT) Lead and another founding Air Force CORA member. “We’re seeing what works right now and then solving any gaps to move this forward within the enterprise.”



The 688th Cyberspace Wing CORA team is currently continuing their training and preparation throughout July, August, and September. They also said they are optimistic that their work will contribute to strengthening and modernizing the Air Force’s cybersecurity strategies and readiness, increasing defensive cyber capabilities across the Air Force and fortifying the Air Force Information Network (AFIN) amidst ongoing Global Power Competition.



The 688th Cyberspace Wing, headquartered at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, is aligned under Sixteenth Air Force (Air Forces Cyber), Air Combat Command. The wing is the Air Force's premier cyberspace warfighting organization dedicated to delivering actionable intelligence and tactics, techniques, and procedures, deployable warfighter communications, engineering and installation capabilities, defensive cyber operations, and network security operations across the Air Force Information Network enterprise.