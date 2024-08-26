688th Cyberspace Wing Hosts Automation Training to Help Streamline Operations and Free Up Resources

Photo By Kyle Burns | Participants of the JBSA DAFBOT event pose for a photo. The 688th Cyberspace Wing...... read more read more Photo By Kyle Burns | Participants of the JBSA DAFBOT event pose for a photo. The 688th Cyberspace Wing recently hosted the Air Force- sponsored DAFBOT training event at Joint Base San Antonio, aiming to improve operational efficiency and liberate personnel from repetitive administrative tasks. The four-day event provided participants with a basic understanding of the UiPath software environment and Robotics Process Automation (RPA). see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO – The 688th Cyberspace Wing recently hosted the Air Force- sponsored DAFBOT training event at Joint Base San Antonio, aiming to improve operational efficiency and liberate personnel from repetitive administrative tasks. The four-day event provided participants with a basic understanding of the UiPath software environment and Robotics Process Automation (RPA).



“We wanted to host this event because we believe in carving out time to inform our community on tools that are out there,” said Mr. Chet Wall, Technical Director of 688th Cyberspace Wing A5/8/9 Directorate. “Often we're so inundated by our daily activities, we don't have the opportunity to pull back and really see what can make us more effective or what types of technology we can better leverage.”



UiPath, an Air Force-sanctioned software, empowers individuals to automate mundane tasks, thereby allocating manpower hours previously spent on such tasks toward more critical assignments. The simplicity of the UiPath software allows quick learning and implementation in any work center, leveraging "BOT"; programming without requiring advanced computer skills.



“You do not have to know code,” said Tech Sgt. Chance Clark, 688th Cyberspace Wing. “It’s an extremely intuitive, step-by-step process.”



These versatile "bots" can assist in numerous ways, such as executing commands, answering messages, performing routine tasks, or gathering data, all within existing Air Force tools or programs. By programming bots, consistent outcomes can be achieved largely without human error, allowing them to run independently on a computer.



“My hope is that participants understand more about process and automation, to be able to go back to their jobs and work centers and identify those processes,” said Morgan Giles, a DAFBOT Instructor with Invoke Inc. “Ideally, they can develop their own solutions, but if they can’t, they know that we will help them get a solution.”



As advocates for automation, the 688th Cyberspace Wing knows the value of data analysis and collection. By hosting the DAFBOT training, they aim to extend this capability to other members of the JBSA community and to fan the flames of innovation.



“We want to empower our people," said Wall. “But we must give them the opportunity to think outside the box. Focusing not just on eliminating the daily tasks or mundane but also looking at the possibilities of using tools like this at scale.”



These technologies have gained traction across the Air and Space Force as work center developers streamline and automate operations. This trend underscores the Air Force's dedication to innovation and resource optimization, ensuring that personnel focuses on mission-critical tasks.



By embracing technologies like RPA, the 688th Cyberspace Wing is addressing administrative bottlenecks and working toward a more efficient use of resources, thus contributing to overall readiness, continued mission success and maintaining it's objective of being the Air Force's most trusted wing.