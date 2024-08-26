California State Parks and the U.S. Department of Navy Reach Long-Term Lease Agreement for San Onofre State Beach

SAN ONOFRE, Calif. – California State Parks, California’s Department of General Services, the U.S. Department of the Navy and the Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton today announced a new 25-year lease agreement for San Onofre State Beach and San Mateo Campground. The popular beach in San Diego County is renowned for its world-class surf breaks and diverse outdoor recreation opportunities, attracting nearly 2.5 million visitors each year. Today’s agreement, which marks the culmination of years of complex negotiations between California and its federal partners, ensures visitors will continue to enjoy uninterrupted access to the beach while preserving its natural resources and recreational opportunities for current and future generations.



California State Parks has operated San Onofre State Beach since 1971, under an agreement with the Department of the Navy for use of a portion of United States Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton. That agreement was set to expire Aug. 31, 2024.



“San Onofre State Beach is a gem within our State Parks system, a beloved beach with world-class surf breaks,” said California Natural Resources Secretary Wade Crowfoot. “We’re very glad that this new lease with the Navy ensures that the State Beach continues for everyone’s enjoyment in decades to come. We’re thankful to the Navy and Marine Corps for their close partnership making this possible and are proud to support Camp Pendleton and military installations across California as they advance our vital national defense mission.”



“For the Department of the Navy, our defense communities are critical to our success, and the State of California is a great partner,” said Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations, & Environment (ASN EI&E) Meredith Berger. “I’m proud of the effort that our teams put in to find a way forward on a place we both value: San Onofre beach. Our agreement is a testament to the incredible partnership between the Marines and the San Onofre community.”



“The renewal of the lease for the San Onofre State Beach represents our continued commitment to our community and to the preservation of natural beauty and cultural heritage of the region,” said Brig. Gen. Nick I. Brown, commanding general of Marine Corps Installations West – Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton. “Our partnership with California State Parks enhances recreational opportunities for our community and strengthens our shared dedication to environmental stewardship and responsible land management.”



The San Onofre State Beach is a California treasure. I’m elated that we’ve reached a new long-term lease agreement that ensures Orange and San Diego County residents can continue to access and enjoy this beach and surf spot for years to come,” said Congressman Mike Levin. “I want to thank the Department of the Navy, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, and the California State Parks for all their hard work and cooperation. I’m also grateful for the pivotal role played by community groups like the San Onofre Parks Foundation and the Surfrider Foundation that fought to ensure public access. This new lease agreement is a win for the millions of annual visitors, for our military, for our environment, and for our community.”



This timely resolution aligns with California’s Outdoors for All initiative, championed by Governor Gavin Newsom in 2021. Outdoors for All is a movement that is creating new parks, protecting existing parks, and expanding access to the outdoors for all Californians, especially for underserved communities. Spending time outdoors directly benefits mental, physical, and social health. Outdoor spaces are foundational to civic life, acting as living classrooms and community hubs. Parks and outdoors spaces also help communities adapt to climate change.



“We are proud of our 50-plus-year history of preserving and protecting this iconic beach, and this new agreement will allow us to continue enhancing its beauty and accessibility for decades to come,” said California State Parks Director Armando Quintero. “I am profoundly grateful to our federal partners for their invaluable support and collaboration so millions of visitors can continue to enjoy San Onofre State Beach and all it has to offer.”



“When people think of the California coast, they’re picturing endless recreation opportunities,” said Department of General Services Director Ana M. Lasso. “This new lease for San Onofre State Beach will preserve the majestic splendor of this state park for the millions of visitors it receives each year.”



For more information on the beach, visit the San Onofre State Beach webpage.

