So, What Happened to LinkedIn Learning? Waypoints Has the Answer!

During the COVID-19 era, LinkedIn Learning became essential for many NNSY employees seeking to enhance their professional skills through online education. You may have noticed that access to this learning platform changed and perhaps think it went away. Rest assured, LinkedIn Learning didn’t disappear. It evolved into an integral component of the Waypoints Learning Management System.



Waypoints now integrates LinkedIn Learning alongside other online learning opportunities. To access it, simply visit Waypoints at https://don.csod.com, navigate to the learning section where you will find courses labeled as “Online learning.” Many of these courses are from LinkedIn Learning. If this is your first time accessing a LinkedIn Learning course through Waypoints, you will need to complete a registration, after which you will remain logged in.



If you had an account created during the pandemic and haven’t been on LinkedIn Learning in the last few years, don’t be surprised if you can’t access it using your email address and a password. You will have to go through Waypoints to begin the process.



LinkedIn Learning is particularly beneficial for employees interested in self-paced learning that focuses on personal and professional development. There are more than 16,000 expert-led courses, typically consisting of hour-long videos on topics ranging from professional skills to hobbies.



You can still access LinkedIn Learning from home. This can be accomplished with the use of a CAC reader and a personal computer. Unfortunately, most phones don’t have a CAC reader, and therefore, cannot access the site.



CAC readers are a USB device, which can be attached to a personal computer and allow CAC authentication for websites such as Waypoints (https://don.csod.com), MyPay (https://mypay.dfas.mil/), Government Retirement Benefits (GRB) Platform (https://civbenefits.dc3n.navy.mil/) and more. Readers cost between $20 and $50 and can be bought at box electronic stores and online. NNSY’s Code 109 computer security experts recommend that when buying a reader, you look for TAA Compliance (US Trade Agreements Act of 1979) on the box. TAA compliance is becoming increasingly significant as the high-performance computing industry moves toward cybersecurity. Also, be careful to protect your personally identifiable information and other information that should not be shared. Remember that CAC readers should not be re-connected to a government computer.



When you log into the Waypoints website, go to the Learning section. Courses designated as Online Learning with a picture is normally LinkedIn Learning. Waypoints also incorporates other online training opportunities including many courses, which are Department of Defense and Department of the Navy owned. These courses are usually identified with a blue marble background and a serial number, which denotes that it is a government course. For example, 24-NNSY Foundations of Leadership is a government course. There is much more to this learning management system including, courses with limited access classes and courses, but for the most part, employees can take most of the online classes.



Much like attending college courses or personal training, accessing Waypoints and LinkedIn Learning allows for self-improvement and staying informed in familiar or new areas of interest. Self-paced learning offers flexibility, accommodating various learning styles and schedules enhancing understanding and retention. It promotes personalized learning experiences, allowing individuals to focus on areas of interest or difficulty without the constraints of a structured class. Moreover, it's often more accessible and cost-effective than traditional classroom settings, enabling learners to access educational resources from any location with internet access, thereby supporting ongoing personal and professional development.