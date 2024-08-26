NAVSEA 04X3 Integrated Solutions Division Harmonizes Naval Shipyard Operations: Uniting Forces for Effective Software Solutions

The Integrated Solutions Division (ISD), a division of Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) Naval Shipyard Support Office (NSSO) NAVSEA04X3, residing at Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY), is responsible for uniting Naval Shipyards, NAVSEA 04 Headquarters, and software developers (NAVSEA03D3) to deliver corporate software solutions that precisely meet and advance naval shipyard business needs.



“We advocate for the shipyards to usher in digital transformation solutions that will enable them to meet their North Star goal of delivering ships on time and on budget,” said NAVSEA04X3 ISD Division Head John Rowe. “We work with the software developers, NAVSEA03D3, on the acquisition of new software packages, or when necessary, the development of software in house.”



ISD-C1514 consists of five project analysts that are specialized technical writers, software testers, and experienced naval shipyard production leaders. The team members lead and/or participate in working groups, or one-on-one sessions, dependent upon the needs of customers in order to understand and capture the desired requirements, leading to optimization and improvement opportunities across all naval shipyards.



“ISD’s analysts collaborate with the shipyard user community SMEs (e.g. mechanics, supervisors, leadership) to develop business requirements that are then translated to digital solutions through our ISD business process,” said NAVSEA04X3 Integration Solutions Division Program Analyst Dorrenda Shane. “In short, our team gathers the wants and desires of the shipyard, and we work with SEA03D3 to perform market research to find the solution that industry is proving to be the new standard for shipyard maintenance.”



The current ISD work in progress includes a collaboration with NAVSEA04, NAVSEA03D3, and multiple Norfolk Naval Shipyard codes to incorporate a Digital Hub initiative, piloted on USS John Warner (SSN-785) undergoing an Extended Drydocking Selected Restricted Availability (EDSRA). The Digital Hub initiative will provide a “one-stop shop” solution for production processes to include material tracking, skills management, execution priorities and digital crew board updates, all to support the maintenance community’s method of daily execution. Digital Hub will prioritize the Production Supervisor, Production General Foreman and the Operations Department Zone Manager user roles first. Roll out of the Digital Hub is expected in the coming months.



“The ISD team is already working on releasing two of the Digital Hubs and is defining requirements with the Production Department, assisted by Code 530 (Material Readiness Team) leadership, to outline a new Digital Hub module that will provide further capabilities to incorporate Job Readiness Cell (JRC) components,” said Shane. “Specifically, we are advocating for the Digital Hub to provide a method for Production Supervisors to communicate material needs for TGIs entering their Short Range View (SRV).”



“Furthermore, ISD is partnering with Portsmouth Naval Shipyard (PNS) to mitigate potential risk relative to the gas-free certification processes by identifying private industry best practices that incorporate digital transformation solutions,” said NAVSEA04X3 Integration Solutions Division Program Analyst Nicholas Allen.



How can ISD assist you? If you have identified any gaps in processes where a digital solution may increase shipyard efficiencies, contact your local Code 100TO representative to help get your ideas to Digital Transformation – Executive Steering Committee. Additionally, you can contact anyone on the NAVSEA04X3 ISD Team by emailing nssoisd@us.navy.mil.

