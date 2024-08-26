Lieutenant Colonel Donald K. Lew Promoted in USACE Ceremony

Lieutenant Colonel Donald K. Lew was promoted from Major to Lieutenant Colonel in a ceremony held on August 28, 2024, on the patio at the Transatlantic Middle East District (TAM) Headquarters in Winchester, VA.

The event, attended by his parents—both retired USACE engineers—his wife, and their three children, as well as friends and distinguished guests, celebrated Lew's exceptional service and dedication to the Army.



Other attendees included the Transatlantic Division (TAD) Commander, Colonel Craig Baumgardner and Director of Programs and Business Mr. John Adams, underscoring the significance of Lew's promotion. Colonel Christopher Klein, who presided over the ceremony, emphasized the Army's tradition of promoting based on potential.



"This is a monumental promotion in Don’s career," Col. Klein remarked. "His performance and dedication have consistently set him apart, and this promotion is just one of many that recognize his potential and leadership."



Lew’s official promotion to Lieutenant Colonel was effective on July 31, 2024. A Purdue University graduate with a degree in industrial engineering, Lew has continually advanced his professional qualifications. He has earned three master’s degrees and multiple certifications, including Project Management Professional (PMP) and Professional Engineer (PE). Lew is currently working on his ninth additional skills qualification, a rare achievement in the military.



"He’s on his eighth qualification and working on his ninth, which is a testament to his relentless pursuit of excellence," COL Klein highlighted.



Throughout his career, Lew has taken on some of the Army’s most demanding assignments, including commanding the Army’s only rough terrain unit and the prestigious Sapper Leader Course.



"Don has consistently embraced the most challenging roles, turning around units and leading by example," COL Klein remarked. "His impact on the engineer regiment will be felt for years to come."



In his remarks, LTC Lew expressed deep gratitude to those who have supported him, particularly his family.



"I would not be here today without the leadership, coaching, and mentoring of others," he said, acknowledging his wife, and their children, for their unwavering support. He also paid tribute to his parents, both former USACE engineers, saying, "I’m proud to carry on the legacy as an officer, following in the footsteps of my mom and dad."



The ceremony concluded with a reception, where attendees celebrated Lew’s promotion and his continued service to the nation.

