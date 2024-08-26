New England District teammates nominated for prestigious USACE awards

Three New England District teammates were nominated by the North Atlantic Division for consideration for headquarters-level USACE engineering and construction awards.



The District understands that the nomination alone is a great achievement and recognized each nominee with Bunker Hill Awards during the Founder’s Day Awards ceremony, June 21 at the Concord Park Headquarters.



Col. Justin R. Pabis, PE, New England District Commander, awarded the certificates as Jon Belmont, District Chief of Staff, called out the names and read the citations for each award.



Scott Flanagan was nominated for the 2024 USACE CAD-BIM Professional of the Year Award.



“Scott is the subject matter expert on all design software packages,” said Belmont. “He fosters training and provides technical support for project set up and on call assistance for all project-related software needs.”



Bill Phelan was NAD’s pick to nominate for the 2024 USACE Construction Quality Professional of the Year.



“Bill traveled to Washington, DC multiple times in 2023 to conduct oversight of the emergency underwater repair at the Washington Aqueduct,” said Belmont.



Phelan was also instrumental in the close-out of the Portsmouth Harbor Dredging project in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.



The last NAD nominee was Will Burgess for the 2024 USACE Knowledge Professional of the Year. According to Belmont, Burgess has significantly enhanced the District’s operational efficiency and knowledge management capabilities through various initiatives.



“He played a pivotal role in created the New England District Peer Recognition Tool, Safety Accident Reporting Tool and the New England App, among other improvements to our SharePoint,” said Belmont.



The announcements of those who were chosen for the USACE awards will be made later in the year.

