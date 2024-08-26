A SPP Flight for Reading: Books For Botswana

Airmen from the North Carolina Air National Guard’s 145th Airlift Wing worked with members from the North Carolina Army National Guard, the Botswanan Ministry of Education, Go Global NC, and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Worldview Program to accomplish a very special State Partnership Program mission on August 16, 2024. The goal for these Airmen and the group was to fly more than 8,000 miles to deliver approximately 2,000 books to the Botswanan Ministry of Education to be distributed to Botswanan elementary, lower secondary, and upper secondary schools.



The mission was a testament to the dynamic nature of the National Guard’s State Partnership Program and the global agility and capability of the North Carolina National Guard. Building relations is a cornerstone of the SPP but doing it with a giving heart is what sets the National Guard apart from any other organization out there.



“We are grateful for the opportunity to provide the literary needs of the children of our state partner, Botswana,” said NCANG, Capt. Cody D. Smith, pilot for the 156th Airlift SquadronC-17 Globemaster II.



The C-17 Globemaster III is a military transport aircraft that can carry troops, supplies, and large equipment to small airfields in difficult terrain around the world. It's a high-wing, four-engine, T-tailed aircraft that's operated by the Air Mobility Command. This book delivery, which was opportune cargo, fit right into these amazing pilots and crew’s wheelhouse.



“I’m happy we have the opportunity to deliver these books for a chance to enhance their (the children of Botswana) literary skills,” said NCANG Senior Master Sgt. Danny L. Sherrill,156th Airlift Squadron loadmaster.”



The North Carolina National Guard became involved in delivering these much-needed books when Eddie Buffaloe, Secretary for the NC Department of Public Safety, sat down and had a conversation with Dr. Douglas Letsholathebe, Botswana’s Minister of Education, in 2022. Secretary Buffaloe brought the endeavor of helping our state partners to Maj. Gen. Todd Hunt, The Adjutant General of NC, and Col. Mike Marciniak, the Director of the NCARNG Strategic Plans and Policies (J5).



“The NCNG became involved in this project to better the lives of the Citizens of Botswana,” said Marciniak. “It’s been a pleasure to see this vision come to reality and we look forward to continuing these sorts of projects in the years to come.”



The mission took countless hours of coordination between the NCNG, the Botswana Minister of Education, UNC Chapel Hill World View and Go Global NC. While the actual definition of interoperability is still foreign to many organizations, the SPP and the NCNG are allowing their actions to set the premise for how interoperability can be achieved.



“The delivery of these books to our Botswana partners highlights the global reach of the NCNG,” said Maj. Quadean Knight, the Bi-lateral Affairs Officer for the US Embassy, Botswana. “It exemplifies the dynamic capabilities of the NC Army and Air National Guard.”



UNC World View, led by Director Charlé LaMonica, Ms. Consuelo Johnson, member of UNC World View and seasoned educator in Duplin County, and Rachel Page from Go Global NC worked closely with the NCNG to make the books accessible to the children of many of the schools in Botswana.



“I am optimistic that the donated books will greatly benefit the communities of Botswana,” said Johnson. “I hope this donation will help start bridging the gap in educational opportunities, improving literacy rates, and sparking curiosity among students.”



