Talking Shop: Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Boilermaker Shop (Shop 41) Turns Up the Heat Serving the Fleet

Photo By Troy Miller | Norfolk Naval Shipyard Boilermakers Edward Borden and Michael Romano assist Boilermaker Carter Williams to ensure his powered air purifying respirator is put on correctly and working properly before entering and performing work inside the USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) fire box which is part of the boiler.

Over the centuries during the age of oars and sails, ships were commonly known by their propulsion such as galley, caravel, carrack, galleon, and brig.



Today, the Navy identifies and classifies ships according to their purpose or mission, such as an aircraft carrier (CV and CVN), landing helicopter dock (LHD or L-Decks), attack submarine (SSN) and moored training ship (MTS). Examples of these vessels include USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), USS John Warner (SSN 785) and MTS La Jolla (MTS 701), all of which are either currently at Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) receiving maintenance, repairs and upgrades or have spent maintenance periods at NNSY in the past.



Regardless of whether the U.S. Navy vessel uses nuclear power or fossil fuels to propel it forward supporting the U.S. Navy mission, boilermakers are needed when a ship or submarine comes to NNSY for any maintenance, repairs and upgrades.



“NNSY’s Boilermaker Shop (Shop 41) does extensive overhauls on L-Deck boilers and extensive repairs on condensers on aircraft carriers and submarines,” said Boiler/Diesel Director (Code 930) David Hingerty.



Shop 41 General Forman Anthony Britton added, “We also clean and inspect the boilers and condensers and perform hydrostatic testing. We want and need to ensure everything is in perfect working order. After all, it’s the steam from the boilers that makes the propellers turn so the ship can move. If there is no steam, the ship is dead in the water and we do not want that.”



Generally speaking, other NNSY shops focus more on one trade whether it be woodworking, welding, or electrical. For boilermakers, they are machinists, mechanics and also bricklayers.



“Some people are a little surprised when they find out that we lay bricks onboard a steel vessel,” said recent apprentice graduate and boilermaker Brent Davis. “Inside the firebox where the flames heat the water and causing it to turn into steam produces an unbelievable amount of heat. We have to use many layers of heat resistant bricks to line the wall inside the firebox, otherwise the heat would escape the firebox.”



A common way to become a boilermaker at NNSY is to join the apprenticeship program. Not only do you get hands-on experience as a boilermaker apprentice, but also opportunity to learn all the inside and out of steam plants, boilers, and other areas that pertain to the boilermaker.



“In the past, I could only find dead end jobs that had no benefits. Someone recommended that I look into Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Apprentice Program,” said boilermaker Cody Irwin. “It’s been four years now and I am looking forward to graduating this August and becoming a journeyman. This has been a great ride so far and I am looking forward to what lies ahead.”