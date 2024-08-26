1st LAAD Bn activates Firing Battery Alpha

Photo By 1st Lt. Isis Coty | U.S. Marines and Sailors with 1st Low Altitude Air Defense Battalion (LAAD Bn), Marine...... read more read more Photo By 1st Lt. Isis Coty | U.S. Marines and Sailors with 1st Low Altitude Air Defense Battalion (LAAD Bn), Marine Aircraft Control Group 18, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing salute in formation during an activation ceremony at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Aug. 29, 2024. 1st LAAD Bn activated its first firing battery, Alpha Battery, that will support its mission to deliver close-in, low-altitude, surface-to-air weapon capabilities to defend the Marine Air-Ground Task Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Isis Coty) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII – Today 1st Low Altitude Air Defense Battalion (LAAD Bn), Marine Aircraft Control Group 18, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing activated its first firing battery during a ceremony at Marine Corps Base Hawaii.



Alpha Battery is the first of three firing batteries that will support 1st LAAD Bn’s mission to deliver close-in, low-altitude, surface-to-air weapon capabilities to defend the Marine Air-Ground Task Force (MAGTF).



“Alpha Battery’s activation is the continuation of bringing an organic air defense capability back to III Marine Expeditionary Force,” said Lt. Col. Heath Phillips, commanding officer, 1st LAAD Bn. “In the coming years, we will enhance our capabilities and capacity, starting with our support for the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit later this year.”



The primary weapon system Alpha Battery will utilize is the newly fielded Marine Air Defense Integrated System (MADIS) teamed with the Light MADIS or L-MADIS that will provide flexible employment options. 1st LAAD Bn and the Ground Based Air Defense community are integrating new systems to better counter unmanned systems, air-breathing targets, and cruise missile threats.



Alpha Battery is postured to support and accomplish air defense missions to defend the MAGTF. For more information about 1st LAAD Bn please contact Marine Aircraft Group 24 Communication Strategy and Operations, https://www.1stmaw.marines.mil/Subordinate-Units/Marine-Air-Control-Group-18/1st-LAAD-Bn/