25th Combat Aviation Brigade Stands Up “Task Force Hammerhead” During Operation Nakoa Fleek 2024

Formation of Task Force Hammerhead



During the rigorous Exercise Nakoa Fleek, the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB) stood up “(TF) Task Force Hammerhead” as their rotational mission unit. This task force was quickly mobilized and successfully activated a fleet of helicopters, including 10 UH-60 Black Hawks, 4 CH-47 Chinooks, and 4 AH-64 Apache helicopters. These assets were instrumental in providing robust air support to the 2nd Light Brigade Combat Team (LBCT), a critical element in the exercise.



Command Post Establishment and Mission Planning



Once TF Hammerhead was fully operational, the team promptly established a command post, which became the nerve center for subsequent planning efforts. The focus was on executing multi-mission design series (MDS) training repetitions, vital for maintaining

the task force’s operational flexibility and readiness. Around the command post, soldiers stayed on high alert for the potential threat of the Opposing Force (OPFOR). Spc. Timothy Boyce, a 25U System Support Specialist from 3rd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment spoke on the importance of mastering the basics when it comes to thwarting the OPFOR threat, saying “we’re making sure everyone is prepared for their two-minute

drills, ensuring that everyone knows their responsibilities and roles when it comes to pulling security.” Extra care was taken towards the fact that the Air Assault missions being planned were set to take under the darkness of nightfall. During these missions, visibility is severely

limited, making it difficult to navigate terrain and identify landing zones. The use of night vision goggles (NVGs) helps, but they also narrow the field of view and reduce depth perception, increasing the risk of spatial disorientation. Communication with ground forces becomes even more critical, as miscommunication can lead to delays or errors in

execution. Additionally, the threat of enemy detection is higher at night, requiring pilots to fly at low altitudes and in tight formations to avoid radar detection and minimize exposure to anti-aircraft fire. Chief Warrant Officer 2 Brent E. Coffey of Bravo Company, 3-25 Aviation is a CH-47 Chinook pilot who has flown many missions like these and has a full understanding on the challenge of working them at night. Coffey remarked on the missions, saying “Everything is more difficult at night, so planning and executing operations at night is incredibly beneficial for us. We are always looking to improve our abilities, and complex missions at night are a great way to hone the skills of a large group of Soldiers at once.” Every decision made during the planning phase must account for these factors, balancing the need for stealth and speed with the safety of

both the aircrews and the troops they transport.



Execution of Battalion Air Assaults



A key component of TF Hammerhead’s mission involved the execution of three battalion-level air assaults. These operations supported Task Forces Wolfhounds, Gimlets, and Rattlesnake in seizing multiple objectives on the battlefield. The precise and coordinated air assaults demonstrated the task force’s ability to deliver rapid, effective support in dynamic combat scenarios.



Support for Field Artillery Operations



In addition to air assaults, TF Hammerhead played a pivotal role in supporting artillery operations across the battlefield. The task force facilitated multiple gun raids, enabling the rapid deployment of M777 and M119 towed artillery assets from 2-11 Field Artillery. This capability allowed for the swift and strategic positioning of artillery firepower,

enhancing the overall combat effectiveness of the brigade.



Comprehensive Training and Validation Efforts



TF Hammerhead’s responsibilities extended beyond direct combat support. The task force conducted essential MEDEVAC training, aerial resupply missions, and GE Reconnaissance operations. Notably, the team validated Level of Integration (LOI) 4 with AH-64E Apache helicopters and executed deliberate attacks, further honing their operational capabilities.



Ensuring Readiness for the Pacific Theater



The successful execution of these missions under TF Hammerhead was crucial in certifying the 2nd LBCT’s readiness for future operations. By supporting Exercise Nakoa Fleek, the 25th CAB ensured that the brigade is well-prepared to meet the demands of the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC). This readiness is vital as the brigade prepares to operate in the complex and dynamic environment of the Pacific

theater. Reflecting on the accomplishments and upcoming challenges, Col. Matthew J. Scher, Commander of the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, shared his thoughts: “We take immense pride in our aviation task force, TF Hammerhead, and are deeply appreciative of the opportunity to train alongside our Warrior teammates in the field. Under the leadership of LTC Sam Diehl, the team capitalized on the Nakoa Fleek exercise to enhance their collective readiness while seamlessly integrating with 2LBCT(P), the brigade they will support during JPMRC 25-01 in October and Operation

Pathways from March through July of 2025."

