Agile Flag 24-3: U.S. Air Force Prepares for future challenges with unmatched readiness

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Exercise Agile Flag 24-3 (AGF 24-3) has emphasized the leap in U.S. Air Force capabilities, with Moody Air Force Base’s 23rd Air Expeditionary Wing leading a comprehensive exercise which resulted in certification of the Flying Tigers for future deployments.



Air Combat Command’s shift to the Expeditionary Air Base Force Element construct takes the command from a force previously optimized for counterinsurgency combat in a permissive environment to a force now optimized for strategic competition in a contested environment AGF 24-3 plays a critical role in this transformation as it demonstrates the command evolution to providing relevant, combat credible forces through the Air Force Force Generation (AFFORGEN) cycle.



Moody Air Force Base along with various units across the U.S. Air Force conducted around the clock Agile Combat Employment (ACE) operations in various simulated contingency locations within the U.S. Air Forces' areas of responsibility supporting units from across the USAF and the Air National Guard. This achievement marked a significant milestone in preparing for future combat and was the final step in proving the 23rd Wing’s ability to generate combat air power while continuing to move, maneuver and sustain wing and subordinate force elements in a dynamic and contested environment.



“The 24/7 commitment of our teams supporting 24-hour operations, directly supports our mission to uphold our strategic objectives,” said Maj. Christopher Valencia, 23rd Air Base Squadron (ABS) commander. “Their tireless efforts ensure that our airpower remains effective and reliable, contributing significantly to our overall mission readiness.”



The scope of the exercise extended far beyond the realm of routine operations, delving deep into the complexities of testing and refining capabilities that are critical to the Air Force's ability to innovate and adapt to future threats and challenges. AGF 24-3 serves as a powerful reminder of the need for agility in combat operations, emphasizing the importance of integrated, cross-unit cooperation in achieving mission success during an era of Great Power Competition.



"Agile Flag 24-3 was a pivotal moment for our squadron, wing and the entire Air Force,” said Chief Master Sgt. William Nabakowski, 23d AEW Command Chief acting 23d Wing Command Chief . “It tested our capabilities to their limits and illuminated areas for improvement, reinforcing our readiness for continuous operations. This exercise was essential in validating our strategies and enhancing our agility, ensuring that we remain ahead of the curve. Our success here is a testament to the unparalleled dedication and skill of our Airmen, who are crucial to the execution of our mission."



With the Air Force constantly evolving to meet the demands of a rapidly changing world, the insights gained from AGF 24-3 are invaluable in shaping the future of air power and ensuring that our forces remain at the cutting edge of military strategy and tactics. The 23rd Wing demonstrated how comprehensive training and real-world scenarios can be integrated to enhance operational readiness and foster innovation. This approach is crucial for maintaining a competitive edge with evolving threats around the world.



"Agile Flag 24-3 was not just an exercise; it was a critical demonstration of our strategic readiness and innovation,” said Col. Paul Sheets, 23rd Wing commander. “This event has proven our Airmen are not only capable of meeting today's challenges but are prepared to excel in the face of tomorrow's uncertainties. Our success in this exercise underscores our commitment to maintaining air superiority and ensuring that our forces are agile, lethal and ready for any mission."



AGF 24-3 has set a new benchmark for Flying Tiger preparedness, showcasing the ability to respond to a dynamic global environment with flexibility and precision. The collective efforts of all participating units reflect a broader strategic vision of integrated deterrence and operational excellence, ensuring that U.S. forces are well-equipped to address future challenges and maintain superiority in an increasingly competitive landscape.

