Moody Heroes: Airmen’s quick action saves a life at the beach

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Beachgoers were enjoying the sun, relaxing, playing football, talking and watching the waves in Panama City Beach, Florida, March 2024. A lone man catching waves on a jet ski pushed a little too far and flew off after a hard jump. With a large crowd watching and no sight of the man after a couple of minutes, it was clear that something was not right.



Two men split from the crowd and sprinted down the beach, jumped into the chilly, 65-degree water to attempt a rescue.



Airman 1st Class Trace Drugolenski, 347th Operations Support Squadron commander’s enlisted executive, and Airman 1st Class Orlando Martinez, 23rd Operations Support Squadron targeting analyst, swam 100 yards through two-foot swells and choppy ocean waves to conduct an impromptu search-and-rescue operation and ultimately saved a life.



“We just acted and there was no thought whatsoever,” Martinez said. “Drugolenski was swimming in front of me, hopped on the jet ski and was able to jump-start it. While searching for the man, we looked back onto the beach because there’s a whole crowd watching and they were pointing in the same direction. We saw the guy floating face down with the life preserver on him.”



With Drugolenski captaining the watercraft, Martinez jumped back into the water to render aid and attempt to get the drowning man on board to get him back ashore.



“I flipped him over and he’s all black, blue and purple,” Martinez said. “I’m trying to check for consciousness, trying to get a reaction, letting him know my name and getting no response. We keep trying to get him aboard and keep failing nearly flipping the jet ski two or three times.”



During their struggle, one more person was able to swim out and lend a hand. With renewed efforts, they were able to get the man out of the water and onto the craft. Gunning the throttle, Drugolenski shot off towards the beach where first responders have just arrived and were able to provide higher-level medical care.



Following the uncertain and stressful situation, it took some time for the Airmen to process and reflect on what has just happened, especially knowing that the man was alive but had slipped into a coma.



“The only two people that went out just off the reaction was us,” Drugolenski said. “I don’t know if I would have done that before I was in the military; whether I would’ve been the guy who had to think about what I’ve done for a week or be a guy on the beach, who has to think about it his whole life. I’d rather be the guy who took the risk.”



Fortunately, due to the fast response of the Airmen and first responders, after two months in a coma, the man was able to make full recovery. For their quick thinking and heroic efforts Martinez and Drugolenski were each awarded Air and Space commendation medals.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.29.2024 Date Posted: 08.29.2024 16:57 Story ID: 479820 Location: MOODY AFB, GEORGIA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Moody Heroes: Airmen’s quick action saves a life at the beach, by SrA Leonid Soubbotine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.