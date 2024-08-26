Defense Health Agency recognizes six federal employees at Munson

Photo By Maria Christina Yager | From front left, Pharmacist Wendy Harmon, Pharmacy Technician Christina Puppolo,...... read more read more Photo By Maria Christina Yager | From front left, Pharmacist Wendy Harmon, Pharmacy Technician Christina Puppolo, Pharmacy Technician Jessica Leradahl, from rear left, Pharmacists Jason Brozek, Jarrod Miller, and Clinical Pharmacist Marketa Lanier, from Munson Army Health Center earned recognition as top performers for Defense Health Network West in the Defense Health Agency’s annual civilian pharmacy award competition. They will go on to compete in the DHA-level competition and winners will be announced during the Joint Federal Pharmacy Seminar in San Diego, CA, November 10-12, 2024. see less | View Image Page

FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kansas – Six pharmacy team members from Munson Army Health Center earned recognition as top performers for Defense Health Network West in the Defense Health Agency’s annual civilian pharmacy award competition.



The awardees are:

Dr. Jarrod Miller, PharmD, Outpatient Pharmacist of the Year

Dr. Jason Brozek, PharmD, JD, Supervisory Pharmacist of the Year

Dr. Wendy Harmon, PharmD, Outstanding Pharmacist of the Year

Dr. Marketa Lanier, PharmD, BCPS, Clinical Pharmacist of the Year

Christina Puppolo, CPhT, Supervisory Pharmacy Tech of the Year

Jessica Leradahl, CPhT, Outstanding Pharmacy Technician of the Year



The Munson teammates will go on to compete in the DHA-level competition and winners will be announced during the Joint Federal Pharmacy Seminar in San Diego, CA, November 10-12, 2024.



“The intent of the award program is to recognize civilian pharmacy employees who have helped DHA achieve its mission, vision, and goals. The awards honor pharmacy employees whose dedication, competence, and exemplary performance increases DHA’s efficiency, enhances agency pride, and improves employee morale,” said Capt. Jacob VanBemmel, chief of Munson’s Department of Pharmacy, and a Doctor of Pharmacy, who holds a Pharmacotherapy Specialty Certification.



The six were unaware that their leadership nominated them for this recognition, so the news came as a surprise.



“I was shocked -- very excited and thankful -- but it was a shock,” said Puppolo, who joined Munson to become a federal employee after working in a retail pharmacy. “I love working here and really enjoy the people I work with and couldn’t imagine working anywhere else.”



Other team members shared Puppolo’s perspective, both on their selection and job satisfaction.



“As a supervisor watching the great things our staff does on a day-to-day basis, really taking care of patients, doing a good job for people, I think that it is nice to be recognized for that. I’m just so proud of the team. The Military Health System is a really fulfilling opportunity to help serve the people who serve this country,” said Brozek.



“I love the sense of teamwork. Everyone works together,” said Harmon. She shared the process to become a pharmacist, which includes, earning a bachelor’s degree in a program that leans toward pharmacy and then four years of pharmacy school. “Once you graduate [pharmacy school] depending on what pathway you want to go into, you might go on to additional studies and residency programs.”



That is exactly what Lanier did. Unlike the others, who work in the pharmacy, she works in a clinical setting in Munson’s department of Primary Care. She is part of a care team and evaluates patient’s health conditions for medication therapy management.



Munson is one of 9 military treatment facilities within Defense Health Network West. Munson cares for more than 13,000 Military Health System beneficiaries, offering core services through a primary care practice supported by pharmacy, laboratory, optometry, public health, mental health, physical therapy, and radiology services. Services also include the Smith Dental Clinic and Fort Leavenworth Armed Forces Wellness Center.



Munson supports the U.S. Army Combined Arms Center mission in preparing the Army to win in large scale combat operations. They also provide an around the clock medical mission at the Military Corrections Complex -- featuring the only maximum-security facility in the Department of Defense.



To learn more about career opportunities at Munson, visit USAJobs.gov and search keyword “Military Treatment Facilities under DHA”, and "Fort Leavenworth, Kansas" for location.