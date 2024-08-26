NAVSUP and Industry Partners Presented Nunn-Perry Award for Top Mentor Protégé Agreement across Department of Defense

Naval Supply System Command’s (NAVSUP) efforts were recognized on Aug. 1 during the 2023 DoD Nunn-Perry Award Ceremony in Detroit, Michigan.



NAVSUP’s Mentor Protégé Agreement between Raytheon and Tampa Brass & Aluminum (TBA) was selected for a 2023 Nunn-Perry Award. This marks NAVSUP’s second Nunn-Perry Award (2021 & 2023) since its implementation of the program in 2019.



“We’re extremely proud of the work that Raytheon and Tampa Brass & Aluminum have completed so far under this agreement,” said Chris Espenshade, director, NAVSUP Office of Small Business/Research and Development Programs. “This award also recognizes NAVSUP’s commitment to implementing best in class strategies; by leveraging the DoD Mentor-Protégé Program we’re able to support the preservation and expansion of critical foundry capabilities within our defense industrial base. The work completed under this agreement not only impacts Navy sustainment, but also supports our Navy partners within the new construction shipbuilding community.”



Tampa Brass & Aluminum is a third-generation, family-owned small business that offers complete to print, cast machined parts including finishing and mechanical assembly for all metal working industries, both in the defense and commercial industry.



“Winning the Nunn-Perry award is a significant honor that acknowledges the hard work and dedication of our team in a true collaboration between the people at TBA, Raytheon, and NAVSUP,” said Chris Leto, TBA president and CEO. “Personally, it’s a reminder that with faith, resilience and commitment to excellence, we can overcome any challenge. This will strengthen our resolve even further.”



The Nunn-Perry Award is named for the contributions of Senator Sam Nunn and former Secretary of Defense William Perry, both of whom played critical roles in the implementation of the DoD Mentor- Protégé Program.



Established in 1990, the DoD Mentor-Protégé Program assists DoD prime contractors in meeting their Small Disadvantaged Business subcontracting goals. The Program was made permanent in the Fiscal Year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act. This year the Program also expanded with a pilot initiative to provide developmental assistance to protégés performing in DoD reimbursable agreements with funding for projects supporting the advancement of engineering, software development, or manufacturing customization in support of the warfighter.



Under the program, mentor-protégé teams support the warfighter by delivering capabilities across major defense programs. These teams include an experienced prime contractor that serves as the mentor to a small business, the protégé. They are also supported by an MPP partner organization such as a Small Business Development Center, APEX Accelerator, Historically Black College and University, Minority institution of higher education, women's business centers, or a Manufacturing Innovation Institute.



NAVSUP is headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employs a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 25,000 military and civilian personnel. NAVSUP and the Navy Supply Corps conduct and enable supply chain, acquisition, operational logistics and Sailor & family care activities with our mission partners to generate readiness and sustain naval forces worldwide to prevent and decisively win wars.



