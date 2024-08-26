During this month’s "Coffee with the Captain and Executive Director", Commanding Officer Capt. Hannah Kriedwaldt shared a powerful reflection from her time as the Chief Engineer on the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). She often posed a thought-provoking question to her young engineers: “Who do you think is more valuable, me or you?”



Kriedwaldt emphasized that the true value of an organization can lie in the hands of its lowest-ranking Sailors. These individuals are the ones turning the wrenches and keeping the ship operational. She explained that if she didn’t show up for a day, some administrative and management functions might be delayed. However, if a Sailor like them didn’t show up, it could lead to a work stoppage. There would be no one to operate, maintain, and repair the ship’s propulsion machinery.



“You have a very important role,” she said. Understanding and recognizing your worth, regardless of your position, is essential for personal and professional growth.



When she talked to Sailors who were leaving the Navy for civilian employment, she left them with a parting message: “Know what you bring to the table.”



If ever asked by a potential employer what you bring to the table or what you can do for their company, it’s important to articulate your strengths clearly and confidently. Highlight unique skills, provide examples, and be confident—confidence is key. Believe in your abilities and convey that belief to others.



By recognizing and embracing your worth, you can make a significant impact, no matter where you stand in the organizational hierarchy. Remember, every role is important, and every employee has the potential to bring immense value to the table.

