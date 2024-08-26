Corps of Engineers schedules virtual public updates for Lower Mississippi River Comprehensive Management Study

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District has scheduled a virtual public update meeting for the Lower Mississippi River Comprehensive Management Study (LMR Comp) on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, at 2 p.m.



The virtual meeting will be held via WebEx with the following log in information:

Meeting number: 1991 65 9004



Online: https://usace1.webex.com/meet/mvnpao



Or by phone: 1-844-800-2712



This virtual public update will provide an overview of the study, update on progress of the study to date, and an overview of the next steps in the study process. The presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer session with USACE personnel.



The LMR Comp is a five-year, $25 million mega-study that designed to deliver recommendations for effective and practical management of the Mississippi River from Cape Girardeau, Mo., to the Gulf of Mexico.



The purpose of the study is to identify recommendations for the comprehensive management of the region across multiple purposes, including: hurricane and storm damage reduction, flood risk management, structure and nonstructural flood control, floodplain management strategies, navigation, ecosystem and environmental restoration, water supply, hydropower production, recreation, and other purposes as determined by the Secretary of the Army.



The study area encompasses seven states: Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, and Tennessee. Due to the size and scope of the study, active participation and collaboration from the public and stakeholders throughout the five-year endeavor will be critical to identifying practical and sustainable recommendations for successful management of the river.



For more information about the study, please visit the website: www.mvn.usace.army.mil/About/LMRComp/

