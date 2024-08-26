Cunningham Earns Military Excellence Award at Recruit Training Command

Courtesy Photo | Seaman Grace Cunningham graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Seaman Grace Cunningham graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command, earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) August 29, 2024. see less | View Image Page

GREAT LAKES (NNS) – Seaman Grace Cunningham graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command, earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) August 29, 2024.



Cunningham, from Greenfield, Indiana, said she enlisted for a variety of reasons, including the new opportunities the Navy would provide.



“Initially, I wanted to join for all of the benefits,” says Cunningham. “Getting to see the world and pursuing my education is important to me. But I also have other reasons that go beyond that. The Navy will allow me to build my self-worth and help other people, which is something I’m passionate about. I also come from a small town that doesn’t have a lot of diversity, and being a part of a family in the military that has people from all walks of life will help me grow as a person.”



Cunningham, 18, graduated from Greenfield Central High School, where she was a member of the National Honor Society and on the varsity soccer team. After high school, Cunningham took courses at Indiana University and received her CPR certification.



The Navy Club of the United States Military Excellence Award is the top award presented to the recruit that best exemplifies the qualities of enthusiasm, devotion to duty, military bearing, and teamwork. The award places her at the pinnacle of today’s newest Sailors. Cunningham is awarded a flag letter of commendation as part of her recognition.



The award, according to Cunningham, is the best possible first step to start her naval career.



“Winning the award has made me reflect on who I was before I came here,” says Cunningham. “I was always fearful of things, and though I had to overcome a lot during training, I’ve learned to use fear as motivation to become better. I realize now that even if I don’t have all the answers and I’m uncertain of the outcome, the best thing to do is to put everything into what I’m doing and work as hard as possible. This has made me realize that working toward becoming the best version of yourself is what’s important, and that it will benefit not only me but those around me.”



Cunningham’s RDCs (Recruit Division Commanders) are Chief Operations Specialist (OSC) Michael Duenas, Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class (BM1) Christopher Madsen and Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class (BM1) Montana Potts, and they guided her through the 10-week process.



“All of my RDCs had their own style of teaching, and I learned something different from all of them,” she said. “I also really connected to my brother division’s first RDC. He showed me a lot of compassion while still challenging me every day to be the best version of myself. On the days I struggled, he was always there to pick me up. In a lot of ways, he’s the model of who I want to become as I move forward in my career.”



Additionally, Cunningham said her fellow recruits helped push her to success.



“The Recruit Chief Petty Officer (RPOC) in my brother division was someone who I really bonded with, and she motivated me throughout boot camp,” says Cunningham. “She has the same drive, personality, and ambition as I do, so I felt like we helped each other become better. Whether it was during workouts or studying for academics, I don’t think I would have had the success I did if it weren’t for her. She supported me every step of the way.”



Cunningham said her biggest challenge was developing her leadership style.



“It was tough trying to figure out what kind of leader I wanted to be and how to achieve that,” she said. “Being 18 years old and just out of high school, I’d never led a group before. I struggled deciding the right thing to do at times, and communicating with so many different people can be tough. My RDCs played a big role in helping me understand that you still have to be yourself and use your best judgement. As long as you work hard and try to do what’s right for the team, and others will follow your lead. I will never be perfect or make all the right decisions, but the challenge is to always strive to be better for the next time.”



After graduation, Cunningham will attend Hospital Corpsman (HM) “A” School in San Antonio, Texas, where she will learn basic principles and techniques of patient care and first aid procedures.



Training at RTC is approximately 10 weeks, and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 Recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp.