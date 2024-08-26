St. Paul District continues support for Sacramento District projects

Courtesy Photo | Anthony Levine, St. Paul District geotechnical engineer, looks at materials in the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Anthony Levine, St. Paul District geotechnical engineer, looks at materials in the area of Erosion Resistant Material along the Lower American River, Sacramento, California, September 2022. see less | View Image Page

The St. Paul District, along with other districts in the Mississippi Valley Division, is providing

expertise and technical assistance to the Sacramento District for projects in California’s

Central Valley. These projects aim to improve an aging levee system that protects the area

from the Sacramento, American, and San Joaquin rivers.



Ben Nelson, project manager, and Dan Mielke, technical lead, provide an update

on the major projects the St. Paul District is supporting.



Lower American River (C3A):

From July through the fall of 2024, erosion protection construction will occur in the East

Sacramento area with Contract 3A. Contract 3A represents an area identified as high flood

risk where the levee nearly breached due to erosion during a 1986 flood event.



“The Sacramento District has been working hard on both sides of the river in this area

to address high risk areas,” Nelson said. “Through Contract 3A, St. Paul District helps

Sacramento District continue this work, making improvements to another high-risk area.”



In 2022, Sacramento District’s Contract 1 addressed about a mile of high-risk areas

along the Lower American River. In 2022 and 2023, Contract 2 addressed about a mile and

half of erosion protection work.



“There’s been a lot of coordination on all these projects,” Nelson said. “For Contract

3A, the Corps of Engineers has ongoing discussions with the California Department

of Transportation, as they are currently doing a deck widening project on Interstate 80

that includes building piers in the river and work overlapping with Contract 3A. The city

of Sacramento is also building a bike trail. We’ve collaborated efforts to allow these

three projects to work in the same area, at the same time.”



Travis Burrier, the civil design lead for Contract 3A, along with St. Paul District staff

and a team from Sacramento District are involved in engineering during construction

services this summer to see this important project through, Nelson said.



Lower American River (C3B):

Hydraulic, geotechnical and civil designers from St. Paul District and biologists and

landscape architects from Sacramento District, along with other disciplines, are

developing Contract 3B for erosion protection and onsite habitat mitigation on the Lower

American River.



“The project delivery team is using multiple methods best suited for specific areas,” said

Trevor Kough, civil discipline lead. “Methods include bank protection, levee embankment

protection, planting benches with launchablerock toes and buried launchable

rock trenches.”



Based on the high flood risk and consequences and environmental

sensitivity, a variety of analysis tool requiring engagement with subject matter experts and

research centers have been developed to justify the minimal design needed to meet

objectives.



Contract 3B is listed as a ‘Wild and Scenic River’ and the reach is within the American

River Parkway with a prized regional trail system. Through coordination with local

agencies, the team sought to reduce impacts to bicyclists and other recreation in the

American River Parkway. Project footprints were also adjusted to preserve large heritage

oaks while still meeting risk objectives. Construction of Contract 3B will also need to

consider restrictions due to flood season, in water work windows to avoid impacts to fish,

timing of vegetation removal and replanting windows.



“Navigating the unique terrain of Contract 3B takes careful coordination with two district

leadership chains across divisions for review and buy-in,” said Brian Alberto, civil engineer.



In addition, the Contract 3B design requires integration of program level improvements

with design teams and contracts. Construction is planned for 2025 and 2026.



Natomas Levee Improvement Project:

The Natomas Levee Improvement project includes multiple phases to improve the

42-mile ring of levees surrounding the Natomas basin. Non-federal sponsors and

Sacramento District completed miles of levee improvements to date while St. Paul District

is assisting on Reaches F and G future improvements.



The overall project includes Reaches A through I. Reaches F and G are about 8

miles long and include widening the existing levees by fix in-place construction, installation

of a seepage cutoff walls and flattening the landside levee slopes.



“We are providing technical lead, civil, hydraulic, geotechnical, structural,

mechanical, electrical, cost and specification design services with other services coming

from Sacrament District,” said Christine Moss, technical lead and civil design lead. “This is

just another example of a multi-disciplinary design team with members across districts

and divisions.”



Just like the other projects, this one has its fair share of unique challenges, including

coordinating with several different utility companies for relocations, she said.

This spring, the team completed 100% designs that utility companies will utilize in

relocating electrical poles and transmission lines. Construction is planned after utility

relocations, likely starting in 2027.



Lower San Joaquin River, Phase A:

In late 2022, St. Paul District design staff continued supporting Sacramento District with

a levee realignment and cut off wall levee project along the Lower San Joaquin River

and within the city of Stockton.



“We are providing project management, technical leads, civil design and technical

specification services integrating with others design members from Sacramento District,”

said Ryan Frykman, technical lead.



Phase A is part of a large effort of levee improvements within this area. As of this

spring, the project is within the 65% design phase with construction planned to start in

2027.



St. Paul and Sacramento district leadership staff are also exploring additional portions of

the greater Lower San Joaquin River program based on the healthy relationship formed

across the division and St. Paul District’s ability to deliver, Frykman explained.



At the end of July, St. Paul District leadership team will conclude a comprehensive site

tour, gaining invaluable firsthand insights into the district’s enhanced coordination efforts.

This visit underscores the commitment to supporting and advancing the Sacramento

District’s crucial projects in California’s Central Valley, ensuring continued progress

and resilience in the region’s levee systems.