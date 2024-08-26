New photo lab hours become effective Sept. 1

By Fort Jackson Public Affairs



There are changes ahead for the Fort Jackson photo lab operations that will affect patrons who visit the facility after Sept. 1.



“On Sept. 1, we will switch our designated days, which means Tuesdays only will be devoted to DA photos and Wednesdays and Thursdays will become the days to have command photos taken,” Reginal Rogers explained.



Rogers, who serves as Fort Jackson Public Affairs community relations officer, also doubles as the installation’s photo lab chief technician. It’s a position that was directed to fill since January, when the former photo lab technician retired.



Rogers said the change was necessary because of the installation’s training mission and its requests for more command photos than DA photos.



For community members who require photos, log on to https://vios.army.mil and select the East region. From there you should see Fort Jackson among the list of installations. Select Fort Jackson and make your appointment.



“The Fort Jackson Photo lab does not take walk-ins,” that’s the first thing Rogers wants lab patrons to know.



According to Rogers, the photo lab is currently open from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, with Wednesday being fully devoted to Soldiers and civilians who are required to take head and shoulders, or command photos.



“Tuesdays and Thursdays are the days that we take Department of the Army photos, which means three-quarter length photos in the Army dress blues, or the current Army Green Service Uniform, which are known throughout the ranks as ‘pinks and greens,’” he explained. “Wednesdays are dedicated to unit or command photos for our military members and awards photos for our civilian population. Basically, these are the photos that would find on the walls upon entering various units or organizations on post.”



Rogers said units should refrain from sending their Soldiers to the photo lab expecting to make walk-in appointments.



“We can no longer process walk-in appointments, so if you fail to make an appointment before your designated time, you will have to reschedule it for a later date,” he said. “Also, all DA photos will be uploaded to the DAPMIS website to go into your official records, so make sure your uniform is in compliance.”

