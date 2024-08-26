Premier US military CBRNE command participates in Ulchi Freedom Shield in South Korea

Courtesy Photo | American Soldiers from the 59th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN)...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | American Soldiers from the 59th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) Company (Hazardous Response) "Mountain Dragons" are bolstering the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance combined defense posture during a rotational deployment near the Korean Demilitarized Zone. Since arriving in South Korea in July 2023, the Fort Drum, New York-based CBRN company has trained with maneuver forces for a wide variety of combat missions. Courtesy photo. see less | View Image Page

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea – The U.S. military’s premier deployable and multifunctional Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) command participated in Ulchi Freedom Shield (UFS) 24 in South Korea, Aug. 19 - 29.



American Soldiers and Army civilians from the 20th CBRNE Command trained with Eighth Army and Combined Forces Command units during the exercise.



Conducted to strengthen Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance, UFS 24 is a routine and defensive-oriented exercise designed to strengthen security on the Korean Peninsula and stability in Northeast Asia.



The annual exercise integrated live training and constructive simulations that brought together South Korean, U.S. and multinational member states.



The training events focused on conducting multi-domain operations leveraging land, sea, air, cyber and space assets and non-kinetic effects.



20th CBRNE Command Soldiers and Army civilians deploy from 19 bases in 16 states to confront and defeat the world’s most dangerous hazards in support of joint, interagency and multinational operations.



Headquartered on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, the 20th CBRNE Command is home to 75 percent of the U.S. Army’s active-duty Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) specialists and Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technicians, as well as the 1st Area Medical Laboratory, CBRNE Analytical and Remediation Activity, Weapons of Mass Destruction Coordination Teams and Nuclear Disablement Teams (Infrastructure).



Soldiers and Army civilians from the 20th CBRNE Command routinely deploy to South Korea for exercises and send a Chemical Corps company to support rotational forces.



One of the 20th CBRNE Command’s Weapons of Mass Destruction Coordination Team supported the annual exercise.



Weapons of Mass Destruction Coordination Teams (WCT) deploy and provide combatant commanders, lead federal agencies or supported commanders with specialized CBRNE staff support and technical expertise.



U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Derek N. Lipson, Special Operations Command-Korea commander, presented Soldiers from the WCT with the Korea Service Defense Medal for their service during the exercise.



Maj. Steven M. Modugno, 20th CBRNE Command public affairs director, said the 20th CBRNE Command routinely trains with South Korean CBRN Defense Command forces on the Korean Peninsula and at combat training centers in the United States.



“It is always an honor to train together with ROK military partners during exercises on the Korean Peninsula,” said Modugno, a native of Santa Clarita, California, who previously served with the South Korea-based 2nd Infantry Division. “For more than 70 years, U.S. troops have proudly stood shoulder-to-shoulder with our South Korean allies on Freedom’s Frontier and defended liberty together.”