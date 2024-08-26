More Than 200 Sailors Receive Ratings at PACT Rodeos

MILLINGTON, Tenn. - Two-hundred and thirty-five Professional Apprenticeship Career Track Sailors selected their rating during PACT Rodeos in Norfolk and Virgina Beach, Aug. 19th-22nd.
The PACT Rodeos were held at Naval Station Norfolk, Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek and Naval Air Station Oceana, to assist eligible Sailors who have served a minimum of 10 months at their first duty station.
PACT Rodeos are an opportunity for undesignated Sailors to select their rating and commence on a path toward advancement. While at a PACT Rodeo, Sailors can also negotiate for their next duty station when applying for their rating.
“PACT Rodeos give Sailors an opportunity to find a rate they might not know was available to them,” said BUPERS 3 Fleet Engagement Lead Randy Miller. “It allows them to take time and ask questions about the rate they are interested in and can give them the orders they want the same day. It makes the process easier for them which helps them make the decision they think is best for their career.”
PACT Rodeos simplify the rating process, helping Sailors further their careers and providing them an opportunity to interact with Enlisted Community Managers and detailers.
For more information, please visit https://www.mynavyhr.navy.mil/Career-Management/Detailing/Enlisted/Shore-Special/PACT/
