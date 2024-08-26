More Than 200 Sailors Receive Ratings at PACT Rodeos

Photo By Seaman Recruit Corbin Hagman | 220524-N-UK596-1051 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (May 24, 2022) – Airman Juan Cologne (left),...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Recruit Corbin Hagman | 220524-N-UK596-1051 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (May 24, 2022) – Airman Juan Cologne (left), from San Juan, Puerto Rico, assigned to the air department aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) reviews rating information at a Professional Apprenticeship Career Track (PACT) Rodeo hosted by the Bureau of Navy Personnel and Navy Personnel Command PACT Fleet Engagement Team. George Washington is undergoing refueling complex overhaul (RCOH) at Newport News Shipyard. RCOH is a multi-year project performed only once during a carrier’s 50-year service life that includes refueling the ship’s two nuclear reactors, as well as significant repairs, upgrades, and modernization. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Corbin M. Hagman) KEYWORDS: USS George Washington (CVN 73), CVN 73, Sailor, Naval readiness, Rating, USSGW see less | View Image Page

MILLINGTON, Tenn. - Two-hundred and thirty-five Professional Apprenticeship Career Track Sailors selected their rating during PACT Rodeos in Norfolk and Virgina Beach, Aug. 19th-22nd.



The PACT Rodeos were held at Naval Station Norfolk, Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek and Naval Air Station Oceana, to assist eligible Sailors who have served a minimum of 10 months at their first duty station.



PACT Rodeos are an opportunity for undesignated Sailors to select their rating and commence on a path toward advancement. While at a PACT Rodeo, Sailors can also negotiate for their next duty station when applying for their rating.



“PACT Rodeos give Sailors an opportunity to find a rate they might not know was available to them,” said BUPERS 3 Fleet Engagement Lead Randy Miller. “It allows them to take time and ask questions about the rate they are interested in and can give them the orders they want the same day. It makes the process easier for them which helps them make the decision they think is best for their career.”



PACT Rodeos simplify the rating process, helping Sailors further their careers and providing them an opportunity to interact with Enlisted Community Managers and detailers.



For more information, please visit https://www.mynavyhr.navy.mil/Career-Management/Detailing/Enlisted/Shore-Special/PACT/