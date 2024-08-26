19th AF command team makes first visit to ‘Mobilty’s Hometown’

ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. – Maj. Gen. Gregory Kreuder, 19th Air Force commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Keith Scott, 19th AF command chief, visited the Airmen of the Mighty 97th at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Aug. 22-23, 2024, for the first visit as the 19th AF command team.



Kreuder and Scott were immersed into the mission of training exceptional mobility Airmen at the 97th Air Mobility Wing and engaged directly with Airmen, recognizing top performers during day-to-day operations while touring several units across the installation.



“The 19th Air Force’s visit was significant as it was their first time traveling as a command team with Altus Air Force Base as their first stop,” said Maj. William Gregg, 97th AMW commander’s action group chief. “This immersion event was designed to provide the 19th AF command team with an in-depth understanding of what it takes to train mobility Airmen and gain advocacy for the needs of our base now that they have a hands-on understanding of the mission and the Airmen who make it happen.”



During their visit, Kreuder and Scott spent time with the 97th Operations Group, 97th Maintenance Group and 97th Medical Group, where they gained insight on infrastructure updates, operational programs, as well as maintenance and staffing needs.



Kreuder and Scott also flew on a KC-135 Stratotanker and a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during their immersion, witnessing the air refueling and airlift capabilities that highlight the core mission of the 97th AMW. Additionally, they experienced a tradition unique to Altus Air Force Base, attending the military appreciation night at the local rodeo alongside hundreds of Airmen and families.



Kreuder shared why the visit was impactful.



“Meeting the dedicated Airmen at Altus Air Force Base, the heart of Mobility's Hometown, was an incredible honor for Chief Scott and me. We saw first-hand how these incredible Airmen are advancing the 97th Air Mobility Wing’s mission of training exceptional mobility warriors,” said Kreuder. “This wing plays a crucial role in developing the world's finest Airmen and aviators, honing their skills in airpower and combat capabilities that support the United States Air Force and its allies in this era of Great Power Competition.”

