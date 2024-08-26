Coast Guard urges safe boating practices over Labor Day weekend

Aug. 29, 2024

CLEVELAND – The Coast Guard encourages mariners to practice safe boating and responsible maritime practices heading into Labor Day weekend.



Here are some tips boaters can use to remain safe out in our nation’s waterways:



-The best lifejacket is the one you will wear.



-To meet U.S. Coast Guard requirements, a recreational vessel must have a U.S. Coast Guard approved lifejacket for each person aboard.



-Do not drink and boat. It is illegal to operate a boat while under the influence of alcohol or drugs in every state. Penalties include large fines, suspension of boat operator privileges, and imprisonment.



-Check the weather prior to departing and continue to monitor for storms, strong currents, and winds.



-File a float plan. Inform someone where you’re going and when you’ll be back.

Float plans help ensure timely reporting of missing persons and provide valuable information to responders such as a general location of where to start searching.



"The summer is a busy time for us, starting on Memorial Day weekend, recreational boaters take to the Great Lakes, and the surrounding inland waters to enjoy all that they have to offer," said Michael Baron, the District 9 Recreational Boating Safety Specialist. "As we approach Labor Day weekend and the unofficial end of the summer, as family vacations subside and children begin preparation to return to school, don’t forget to be safe out there.



One of the most important things you can do to protect yourself is to wear a U.S. Coast Guard approved life jacket while on the water. National statistics show that where the cause of a death was known in a recreational boating incident 75% of victims drowned. Furthermore, of those tragic deaths where it was known if the victim was wearing a life jacket, 87% of the drowning victims were not wearing a life jacket.



Boat smart, boat safe so that you and your loved ones can enjoy future summers on the Great Lakes."



