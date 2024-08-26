Determined to Serve: Spc. Alvaro Rodriguez's Commitment to Education and Duty

Photo By Spc. Joshua Maxie | U.S. Army Spc. Alvaro Rodriguez, financial management technician assigned to 1863rd...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Joshua Maxie | U.S. Army Spc. Alvaro Rodriguez, financial management technician assigned to 1863rd Financial management support detachment, at his workstation in the disbursing office in the U.S. Army Garrison - Poland building on Camp Kościuszko, Poznan, Poland, Aug. 20, 2024. Rodriguez works in the U.S. Army Garrison Poland’s finance office with fellow finance Soldiers exchanging currencies and fixing pay issues. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Maxie) see less | View Image Page

POZNAN, Poland—Camp Kościuszko is home to Soldiers from all three components of the U.S. Army, all supporting V Corps' mission to support partners and allies across Europe. The V Corps' headquarters stands ready to address a multitude of crises and conflicts arising within the ambit of the U.S. European Command. To accomplish this mission, V Corps needs Soldiers from a variety of specialized military backgrounds and with a diversity of skills and capabilities. Among these Soldiers is Spc. Alvaro Rodriguez, a financial management technician with the Illinois National Guard's 1863rd Financial Management Support Detachment.



Rodriguez is a first generation American whose parents immigrated from Mexico to Chicago in pursuit of a better life. He is the youngest amongst his siblings, and is the first in his family to serve in the military.



Currently, Rodriguez is on deployment in Europe at Camp Kościuszko in Poznan, Poland, as part of Operation European Assure, Deter, and Reinforce in support of V Corps’ commitment to maintaining a combat-ready force while increasing the interoperability with NATO allies and partner nations.



Rodriguez joined the military to further his education. Even while deployed, Rodriguez continues his coursework toward an associate degree in applied science and accounting from Elgin Community College. After earning his degree, Rodriguez plans to pursue a bachelor's degree in aviation at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University or the University of Illinois at Chicago.



“When I start my bachelor’s, it will be a completely different field,” said Rodriguez. “My major will be in aviation because I want to be a pilot. I plan on continuing my military career by going to the Warrant Officer Candidate School.” Alvaro's ambition to become a pilot and a warrant officer demonstrates his long-term commitment to the military and his dedication to advancing his career and skills.



At Camp Kościuszko, Rodriguez works in the disbursing support office in the U.S. Army Garrison Poland building. This office provides essential services, including disbursing zloty and euros without fees, issuing Eagle Cash Cards, cashing checks, and exchanging USD for local currencies. This is important because it helps Soldiers maintain financial strength and resolve pay issues while they are stationed here in Poland. Rodriguez also supports the limited military pay support and the paying agent support office, ensuring that all financial transactions are conducted smoothly.



"Specialist Rodriguez is an outstanding Soldier," said Sgt.1st Class Connie Huff, the noncommissioned officer in charge of the 1863rd Financial Management Support Detachment. "This mission wouldn't have been possible without his knowledge and ability to think under pressure while performing his disbursing and cashier duties."



While on this deployment, Rodriguez has immersed himself in the people, culture and customs of the countries he has visited. During his seven months in Europe so far, Rodriguez has seized every opportunity to participate in training, earn promotion points, take part in military schools, and earn medals and awards that aren't typically available in the National Guard.



The financial office provides financial support to all the Soldiers in the V Corps area of responsibility. Rodriguez directly contributes to the daily lives of Soldiers both on and off Camp Kościuszko and plays an important role in maintaining a combat ready force while increasing the interoperability of U.S. forces with partner and allied militaries across Europe.