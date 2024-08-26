A Night Out: First responders host the 2024 National Night Out at MCBH

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Marines stationed at Marine Corps Base Hawaii pull a bus during the 2024...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Marines stationed at Marine Corps Base Hawaii pull a bus during the 2024 National Night Out, MCBH, Aug. 7, 2024. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that enhances the relationship between law enforcement, first and emergency responders, and the community they serve. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samuel Estridge) see less | View Image Page

Marine Corps Base Hawaii recently hosted the National Night Out event at the Mokapu Mall, bringing out a crowd full of smiles and laughter. This annual event, originating from the National Association of Town Watch in 1984, focuses on strengthening the connection between the community and local law enforcement by offering insight into their daily tasks, building mutual respect and encouraging community involvement.



MCBH PMO and HPD collaborated to put together a variety of interactive experiences during the event. They featured displays of first responder vehicles, and set up a course simulating defense tactics scenarios used in law enforcement training. Participants also enjoyed a K-9 demonstration by MCBH PMO, learning about the training and crucial roles of K-9 dogs. Children were able to participate in the different activities and explore HPD motorcycles, learning about their parts and uses.



“It’s an opportunity for all parties to come together around the shared goal of a safe and healthy community,” said Officer Ren Yamashita, Provost Marshal's Office police officer.



Plans for National Night Out next year include expanding the event by incorporating the presence of sheriffs, city police and state police. This expansion will highlight the broad diversity within the forces and further strengthen the bond between the community and first responders.



“We are here to help and enjoy being around the community,” said Officer Ren Yamashita, Provost Marshal's Office police.