403rd Army Field Support Brigade Personality Spotlight: Mina Yamasaki – Logistics Readiness Center-Okinawa

Everyday Mina Yamasaki continues to display great professionalism, pride in her work, as well as being highly motivated to learn new processes, adapt to changes and overcome obstacles to excel and advance in her position. Ms. Yamasaki is a bright spot in everyone’s day in the headquarters building with her positive and joyful attitude. We are honored and grateful she’s on our team.



Hometown:



Tokyo, Japan



How long have you been working for the U.S. Army:



I started working for the U.S. Army in March 1992 (32 years)



What other positions have you held with the U.S. Military:



Industrial Engineer (General) as system administrator for 16 years.



How long have you been in this position?



I’ve worked for LRC-Okinawa for 16 years and have been in my current position as an administrative specialist for seven years.



Tell us about your job and what you do:



I am the primary point of contact for the Hazmat System Enterprise Environment Safety Occupational Health – Management Integrated System (EESOH-MIS) for all U.S. Army units and organizations on U.S. Army installations in Okinawa. I provide EESOH-MIS training for personnel designated as EESOH-MIS shop users for their organization(s). The training consists of but not limited to data entry for AUL (Authorized Use List), Hazmat requests, Hazardous Material consumption reports, EESOH-MIS basic & shop codes and AUL approval process. I also run reports, queries, and Safety Data Sheet searches for customers.



What other duties are you responsible for?



I assist DPW Environmental with unit/organization site surveys. I’m a member of the Environment Quality Control Committee, providing input for hazardous material management at the user level. I also assist the Plans & Operations Division with unit functions, senior leader visits and special events for LRC-Okinawa.



What are some of your accomplishments while at LRC-Okinawa?



The use of the EESOH-MIS system is required for the management of all hazardous materials procured, utilized and stored by units and/or organizations on U.S. Army installations in Okinawa. I am the primary facilitator for all EESOH-MIS users on Okinawa. I’m glad I can train unit level users, ensuring they fully understand the operations/functions of the system.



What is the best thing about working at LRC-Okinawa?



All the supervisors, starting with the director, Mr. [Anan] Chitamin are energetic, kind, reliable, and lively. I feel a sense of unity within the organization and that we’re all a valued member of the team no matter your position and/or duty description.



What do you like to do in your free time?



I enjoy driving and exploring new places. I love shopping, café-hopping, playing instruments (guitar, bongo, etc.), watching movies or travel vlogs, studying/holding yoga healing class, etc.



Do you have a special skill or talent you would like to share (what is something people might not know about you)?



While I was a college student, I enjoyed skiing during the winter seasons, and windsurfing during the summer. After graduating college, I worked as a computer programmer for 18 months. I enjoyed scuba diving and taking underwater photos during my time off. I had the opportunity for a job as a scuba-diver. So, I quit my job and moved to Okinawa. The new job in Okinawa was as a guide for fun divers or lead beginner divers. I would take them to Kerama (sub-Okinawa islands) area underwater by boat. I also enjoyed taking underwater photos. I worked as a diver for three years and enjoyed diving and working with beginners to scuba diving every day. I wanted a change, so, this is when I was hired and started work for Department of the Army, Director of Public Works (DPW).

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.29.2024 Date Posted: 08.28.2024 Story ID: 479706 Location: CAMP ZAMA, JP