    Pride of the Pack: Senior Airman Emma Derosier

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.26.2024

    Story by Senior Airman James Johnson 

    8th Fighter Wing

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea – Senior Airman Emma Derosier, 8th Medical Group immunizations technician has been named Kunsan Air Base’s Pride of the Pack for the week of August 24-28.

    As the sole immunization technician managing clinic operations for over 100 days, Airman Derosier administered more than 6,200 vaccines across multiple joint units, ensuring the readiness of all forces on Kunsan AB. She also conducted two individual medical readiness (IMR) shot lines, which boosted the Wolf Pack’s IMR readiness rates to 97 percent.

    During the Beverly Sentinel 24-3 exercise, Airman Derosier was instrumental in preparing the Wolf Pack for base defense scenarios by leading training for more than 50 Wolf Pack members on tactical combat casualty care (TCCC) procedures.

    She also enhanced the Wolf Pack’s interoperability with the medical group’s Republic of Korea Air Force counterparts by establishing a contingency plan to safeguard $75K in critical medical assets. Her proactive measures were then codified in the base defense plan as a key component to maintain operational readiness and strengthen joint operational capabilities.

    Congratulations to Senior Airman Emma Derosier for her selection as Pride of the Pack!

    Date Taken: 08.26.2024
    Date Posted: 08.28.2024 22:24
