Cpl. Daniel L. Heller Receives Navy Cross 55 Years After Heroic Actions

WASHINGTON - Cpl. Daniel L. Heller, a U.S. Marine Corps Vietnam War veteran, received the Navy Cross from Gen. Eric M. Smith, the 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps, during an award ceremony Wednesday Aug. 28, 2024, at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., for his actions on Feb. 13, 1969, during Operation Dewy Canyon in the Vietnam War.



Heller initially received a Silver Star medal for his actions during that chaotic February afternoon. After an official review of his actions, and the resulting impact it had on mission accomplishment, his Silver Star was upgraded to a Navy Cross, the second highest award for valor in combat.



“It’s not often we get the opportunity to correct an oversight nearly 60 years old – and to honor a Marine who so exemplifies the courage and commitment that define our Corps,” said Smith, while speaking to the Marines, family and guests in attendance of the ceremony. “Corporal Daniel Heller’s actions on Feb. 13, 1969, were extraordinary. And it’s time we give them the recognition they deserve.”



While on patrol during Operation Dewey Canyon, a North Vietnamese Army ambush attempted to push the Marines of 3rd squad, 3rd platoon from their position. While many Marines played a pivotal role in repelling the ambush, one Marine, Cpl. Daniel L. Heller, set himself apart with his heroic actions, leadership and valor.



Cpl. Heller repeatedly put himself in harm's way; not for his own glory but for the love he had for his brothers to his left and right. Despite being wounded in the initial attack, Heller rallied his Marines and maneuvered his squad into a flanking position to suppress the ambush. After employing his Marines, Heller pushed himself into an onslaught of enemy fire to rescue two gravely wounded Marines.



Once he rescued the injured Marines and moved them to an aid station, Heller denied medical care for his own wounds and then proceeded to single-handedly assault the enemy position, killing four, and pushing back the enemy ambush.



“I didn’t do it for a Navy Cross, hell I had never even heard of a Navy Cross,” said Heller while holding back tears during remarks to the audience. “I appreciate everyone here. It’s been a long - long winding road, but here I am. I just want to say how thankful I am, Semper Fi, and how ‘bout them Jarheads!”



Heller repeatedly thanked those in attendance, his family, and the Marines at the ceremony for their support.



The Marine Corps continues to review previous medals and awards for Marines past and present regarding their actions in the face of danger to ensure to ensure appropriate recognition is given.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.28.2024 Date Posted: 08.28.2024 16:24 Story ID: 479689 Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US Web Views: 25 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cpl. Daniel L. Heller Receives Navy Cross 55 Years After Heroic Actions, by Sgt Ethan Craw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.