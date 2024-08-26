715th MI partners with Leilehua High School

WAHIAWA, Hawaii (Aug. 13, 2024) – "Be the person you needed in your life when you were in their shoes." These words were shared with Soldiers of the 715th Military Intelligence Battalion, 500th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater, by the unit’s senior enlisted leader, Command Sgt. Maj. Dawayne Smith, on Aug. 13, 2024.



The battalion visited Leilehua High School to sign a partnership agreement allowing Soldiers to volunteer at the school through mentorship, tutoring, school organizations, and more. The 715th MI delegation, consisting of the commander, Lt. Col. Charles Gill, Command Sgt. Maj. Smith, and several Soldiers, was welcomed by the school’s Aloha Ambassadors program, which guided the Soldiers on a tour, highlighting key areas like the new football field, new gym floor, and JROTC program.



"I’m really excited to be part of this partnership," said Mililani native Sgt. 1st Class Crystal Lopez. "I’ve been in the Army for 18 years, and I want to show young ladies there is potential in the Army, not to let the history of the male majority discourage them."



The agreement marks the beginning of a collaborative effort to enhance educational opportunities and foster community engagement between Soldiers and students. School officials and the delegation discussed ways Soldiers can best assist the school and its programs.



"The robotics program is going to be my thing," said Leilehua graduate Sgt. Leonard Keao III. "This was my school, and I’m super lucky to be stationed at my home and able to come back and volunteer."



The 715th MI Battalion is dedicated to uplifting Leilehua High School and is eager to work with the faculty and students on an ongoing basis. Lt. Col. Gill emphasized the importance of education and giving back to the community, noting that these are keyways to live the Army values.

