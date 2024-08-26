Mississippi Valley Division leadership visits St. Paul District

The St. Paul District hosted the Mississippi River Commission, including Brig. Gen. Kimberly Peeples (who was recently promoted to Maj. Gen.), Mississippi Valley Division commander and president of the Mississippi River Commission, the week of June 3.



The tour ranged across the district. On the first day, MRC members were greeted with sunny weather and a boat ride from St. Paul, Minnesota, to Lock and Dam 2, in Hastings, Minnesota. The tour included meeting with stakeholders from the navigation industry, including Lee Nelson, president of Upper River Services.



“We greatly appreciate [Brig.] Gen. Peeples, her staff and members of the Mississippi River Commission taking the time to talk with us about operational issues at the upper end of the Mississippi River system. I think having them join us to see some areas of concern will prove invaluable over time,” said Nelson.



One area of concern discussed included the placement of river sand that is taken out of the river to maintain the 9-foot navigation channel. “We had a frank and open discussion about the challenges we face on the Upper Mississippi River. One of the biggest challenges our district is facing right now is where to store the river sand,” said Dan DeVaney, placement site manager.



The day concluded with Brig. Gen. Peeples recognizing several well-deserving St. Paul District employees with commander’s coins and a presentation of the district overview.



On the second day, MRC members took a trip to Itasca State Park, in Park Rapids, Minnesota, to see the headwaters of the Mississippi River, Lake Itasca. The group also received a history tour from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. The day also included a visit to the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe Tribal Office, where the division and commission met with leadership from the tribe, including Chairman Faron Jackson, Sr.



“Throughout the day, we were able to have some one-on-one conversations with leadership from the MRC and Mississippi Valley Division about our recreation mission,” said Jeff Steere, northern headwaters section supervisor. The St. Paul District operates 49 recreation areas, ranging from public landings along the Mississippi River to lock and dam visitor centers to full-service campgrounds in North Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin.



On the third and final day, MRC members participated in an informational poster session at Upper St. Anthony Falls, in Minneapolis, along with members of the National Conference of State Legislatures agricultural task force and Mississippi River Basin cohort. The large group split up to learn about some of the St. Paul District’s programs. Owámniyomni Okhódayapi, formerly known as Friends of the Falls, also presented on the history of Upper St. Anthony Falls.



“This face-to-face meeting with our MRC and Mississippi Valley Division leadership was an incredible opportunity to showcase what St. Paul District has to offer and to share some of the challenges we are facing,” said Tamara Cameron, operations division chief.



