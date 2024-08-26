Learn How to Get Your TRICARE Vaccines Overseas

FALLS CHURCH, Va. — Flu season is right around the corner—which means it’s time to start thinking about getting vaccines for common respiratory diseases. If you live or travel overseas, it’s important to know where you can get these vaccines.



TRICARE covers flu, COVID-19, and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, vaccines based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations. You may even be able to get all three vaccines at the same time, as described on the CDC website.



“As the COVID-19 virus constantly changes, new variants may spread more quickly,” said Michael Griffin, a program analyst with the TRICARE Overseas Program Office at the Defense Health Agency. “But vaccines are still the most effective way to lower your chance of becoming seriously sick from COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses.”



Overseas, the process for getting these vaccines may vary depending on your location. Here’s what you need to know.



Getting vaccines overseas

There are a couple of options for getting vaccinated overseas:



• Get vaccinated at your local military hospital or clinic. Call ahead to make sure the vaccine you want is available and ask if you need to schedule an appointment.

• Get vaccinated by a TRICARE-authorized civilian provider. Do you need help finding a network provider near you? Call the TRICARE Overseas Program Regional Call Center for Health Care Finder Support. You can get up-to-date, location-specific advice for vaccination options. (Note: If you get other services at the same time as your vaccine, you may have copayments or cost-shares. These costs vary based on your health plan.) The overseas contractor, International SOS, also offers an online search tool to find a provider.



Flu and COVID-19 vaccines

Flu and COVID-19 are contagious diseases that affect millions of Americans each year. These diseases can cause severe illness, hospitalization, and even death.



The seasonal flu vaccine and updated COVID-19 vaccine can help reduce these risks. The updated COVID-19 vaccine can also reduce your risk of developing Long COVID. The CDC updates the guidance for getting these vaccines each year.



If you get vaccinated, you’re less likely to get flu or COVID-19, compared to people who aren’t vaccinated. Although vaccines keep some people from getting flu or COVID-19, they also help keep symptoms mild and keep you out of the hospital if you do get the virus.



The CDC recommends that everyone ages 6 months and older get vaccinated against flu and COVID-19. The best time to get your flu vaccine is in September or October. You should get an updated COVID-19 vaccine as soon as you’re eligible.



The types of flu and COVID-19 vaccines you can get are based on your age and other factors. Your provider can help you decide which options are best for you and your family members.



RSV vaccines

RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms. However, infants and older adults are more likely to develop severe RSV. This can lead to hospitalization and, for vulnerable people, even death.



Based on CDC recommendations, TRICARE covers RSV vaccines for certain people:



• All infants younger than 8 months

• Infants and children ages 8 to 19 months at increased risk for developing severe RSV

• Adults ages 60 and older

• Pregnant people during weeks 32 through 36 of pregnancy



Getting other vaccines overseas

Thinking about other vaccines you may need for overseas travel? Before you go to certain countries, you may need to get additional vaccines. TRICARE covers these vaccines if you’re an active duty sponsor or active duty family member on permanent change of station orders or other official travel.



TRICARE doesn’t cover vaccines needed for personal travel overseas. But you may still be able to get these vaccines through your provider.



Be sure to keep following the latest CDC guidance on vaccine recommendations, which may vary based on your location. If you have questions about vaccines, talk to your provider, or you can call the TOP Regional Call Center for location-specific information.



Protect yourself and your community by getting your vaccines. For more info on TRICARE vaccine coverage, check out Immunizations.



NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.28.2024 Date Posted: 08.28.2024 16:54 Location: FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, US