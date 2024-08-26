Remains of World War II Soldier, Audenried, Pennsylvania, native, to be buried in Mims, Florida ,

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Cpl. Leo J. Barlosky, a Soldier who died a prisoner of war during World War II, will be interred Sept. 10 at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery, Mims, Florida. North Brevard Funeral Home, Titusville, Florida, will perform graveside services preceding the interment.



A native of Audenried, Pennsylvania, Barlosky was a member of the 7th Chemical Company, Aviation, when Japanese forces invaded the Philippine Islands in December 1941. He was among thousands of U.S. and Filipino service members who were captured, subjected to the 65-mile Bataan Death March and interned at POW camps, after U.S. forces fell to the Japanese. Barlosky died a prisoner of war July 27, 1942, at age 24.



He was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Sept. 27, 2022, after his remains were exhumed in 2018 from Manila American Cemetery and Memorial, Philippines, for laboratory analysis and identification.



The Past Conflict Repatriations Branch, under the Army Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Division at the U.S. Army Human Resources Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky, plays a key role in the process of locating Family members of missing Soldiers from WWII, the Korean and Vietnam Wars.



The process begins with locating the Family member most closely related to the missing Soldier, known as the primary next of kin, followed by a request for Family reference samples or DNA, which are used as a main source in identifying remains.



Once a Soldier has been identified by the Armed Forces Medical Examiner, the PCRB notifies and briefs the Family about the results of historical, forensic and DNA reports, benefits and the mortuary process including burial with full military honors.



For additional information about Cpl. Barlosky go to: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/Press-Releases/PressReleaseArticleView/Article/3429491/soldier-accounted-for-from-world-war-ii-barlosky-l/



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact the Army Casualty Office at (800) 892-2490 and/or North Brevard Funeral Home, 321-269-9222.



