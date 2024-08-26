Army Medical Command AMP Summit: Advancing Army Medicine

LEESBURG, Virginia – The Align, Modernize, and Prepare (AMP) Summit, hosted by the U.S. Army Medical Command in Leesburg, VA, brought together senior Army Medicine leaders from all components and commands to tackle critical issues in Army Medicine on Aug. 27, 2024.



The event addressed the evolving challenges and the future direction of Army Medicine and was marked by an opening address from Lt. Gen. Mary Izaguirre, the U.S. Army Surgeon General and Commanding General of the U.S. Army Medical Command.



Izaguirre emphasized the importance of collaboration and innovation in overcoming the challenges facing Army Medicine. She highlighted the need for adaptability and a shared understanding of the current threats, "the talent of Army Medicine to solve that threat is greater."



Izaguirre welcomed attendees and underscored the summit's purpose: to tackle significant problems and write the next chapter for Army Medicine.



The summit's discussions centered on leadership and the creation of a culture that advances Army Medicine in support of combat-ready care. Izaguirre called on leaders to be proactive in defining the future of Army Medicine, highlighting that the group present would not wait for solutions to be handed down but would instead be the architects of the next steps.



Presentations at the summit addressed the future of warfighting, questioning past practices and focusing on what will be required moving forward. Mr. Bush’s presentation provided an overview of what future warfighting may look like and posed questions regarding necessary changes to Army Medicine’s strategies. Discussions emphasized the need for clear communication, trustworthiness, and integrity in leadership.



Leaders were tasked with considering the operational impacts of their decisions, focusing on how these would shape Army Medicine’s organizational culture and mission success. The summit included sessions designed to explore personal leadership qualities and how these contribute to overall Army Medicine culture.



Izaguirre outlined key expectations for Army Medicine, including aligning form and function, modernizing human capital strategy, and preparing for the future fight. She emphasized the need for leaders to engage deeply, think critically, and innovate to meet the challenges posed by a volatile operating environment shaped by Military Health System organizational changes.



She also emphasized that while the challenges are significant, Army Medicine’s capability to overcome them is greater. The summit aimed to level set the current status of Army Medicine, identify existing gaps, and develop strategic approaches to ensure readiness for Large Scale Combat Operations (LSCO).



The summit transitioned into working groups focused on defining problems for the total force, including the cultural impact of proposed solutions. Key principles included considering second and third-order effects, leveraging collective wisdom, and innovating solutions to complex challenges. Leaders were encouraged to assess Army Medicine’s plans and requirements through the lens of LSCO, addressing gaps such as mass casualty evacuation and treatment at the point of injury.



The working groups were designed to be action-oriented, with leaders tasked with scoping and prioritizing problems that Army Medicine must address to achieve its strategic objectives. Outputs from these groups, including slides and intellectual property, would influence the transformation of Army Medicine.



Izaguirre also stressed the importance of decisive leadership, innovation, and collaboration in advancing Army Medicine. She highlighted that the future of Army Medicine depends on the collective efforts of its leaders and the culture they create and manage. The summit was set as a pivotal moment for Army Medicine to assess its current position and chart a path forward, ensuring readiness and excellence in support of the world’s greatest fighting force.

