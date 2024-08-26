Team McConnell shifts gears after storm cancels final day of Air Show

The excitement and anticipation following the success of the first day of the Frontiers in Flight Air Show was quickly turned into a rapid recovery and clean-up response when a slow-moving wet microburst caused significant damage and the last day of the air show had to be cancelled for safety reasons Aug. 25.



“We are all disappointed, but the decision was necessary to ensure the safety and security of our performers, our vendors, our members and the amazing community spectators,” said Col. Cory Damon, 22nd Air Refueling Wing commander. “I thank the community for their understanding and share in their disappointment.”



The air show was planned for Aug. 24-25, but the unexpected ferocity of the storm that lingered over McConnell from 8-10 a.m. on Sunday brought wind gusts of up to 54 mph, knocking over tents, damaging aircraft, and even flipping a privately-owned Cessna 150 upside down that had been removed from a hangar that morning prior to the start of the storm.



“What we experienced at McConnell was a textbook wet microburst, or rapid collapse of a thunderstorm,” said Senior Master Sgt. Melissa Healy, 22nd Operations Support Squadron Weather Flight chief. “Like dumping a bucket of water, this sent a strong down rush of wind to the ground and spread out in all directions. Wind damage is worse right under the microburst and likelihood of damage decreases as you get farther from center. It is very difficult to predict the time and place a thunderstorm will collapse and, unfortunately, it occurred right on our doorstep, just 2.5 miles away from the flightline.”



Healy further explained that it is a common occurrence in the Great Plains during the summer months for storms to develop overnight due to enhanced convergence ahead of the low-level jet stream, an area of increased wind speeds in the lower levels of the atmosphere. This is why there tends to be increased rain and thunderstorm activity between 1-10 a.m. that fall apart quickly when the low-level jet stream dissipates shorty after sunrise. For the Sunday storm, however, a passing disturbance in the upper levels of the atmosphere allowed it to persist, and even grow, after sunrise instead of falling apart.



“Science and technology have come a long way in advancing forecasting capabilities and increasing forecast accuracy,” Healy said. “Every now and then though, Mother Nature likes to remind us of who is in control.”



Many of the visiting aircraft received minimal to no damage and were able to leave McConnell Sunday or Monday, Aug. 25-26, including the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team, A-10 Thunderbolt II’s and Tora Tora Tora. Some of the smaller aircraft sustained more damage and are currently still at McConnell in a hangar.



Six military medical personnel and four civilian vendors received minor injuries during the storm, two of which were transported to a nearby hospital. The gates had not yet opened to allow spectators in, and those who had arrived in the parking lot were told to stay in their vehicles due to lightning, so none were outside when the high winds swept across the air show.



The damage caused by the storm posed a significant safety concern for personnel charged with cleaning it up, so the 22nd ARW Safety Office closed the flightline to all personnel while they assessed for hazards.



“After the microburst, we took immediate action to mitigate hazards that could have caused personal injuries or equipment damage,” said Staff Sgt. Jonathan McKee, 22nd ARW Safety Office occupational safety technician. “Once the area was secured, we conducted a thorough photographic survey of the airfield to support future prevention efforts.”



Once the winds subsided, lightning was no longer a safety hazard, and the damage was documented, the Safety Office opened the flightline and Team McConnell Airmen immediately began clean-up in order to bring it back to full military operations.



Large items such as temporary fencing, porta potties, and downed tents were cleared away by the 22nd Civil Engineer Squadron and two wing-level foreign object debris walks were instigated for smaller items, clearing away all the trash.



The 22nd Maintenance Group Crash Damaged or Disabled Recovery (CDDAR) unit was dispatched Monday, Aug. 26, to right the flipped Cessna aircraft. Thirteen CDDAR Airmen used air bags, straps and a crane lift to raise the Cessna and lower it back down on its wheels where it could be towed to an available hangar.



McConnell’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team also assisted in detonating pyrotechnics Sunday afternoon that had been primed for the Tora Tora Tora performance and were not safe to travel with now that the air show had been cancelled. The explosives were taken to EOD’s range where they could be disposed of safely.



Damon voiced his appreciation to all of Team McConnell for their hard work and response to the unforeseen challenge posed by the cancellation.



“The weather was undoubtedly a test of our resolve, yet you all rose to the occasion with professionalism and unwavering focus on safety and excellence,” he said. “But beyond that, there was something amazing in the way the team came together. The magic of Team McConnell was on full display, showing what makes our wing and our total-force such a potent team.”



McConnell aircraft which have been off base for real-world missions and to make room for the air show have returned and the flightline is back to full operations.



Saturday’s session of the air show had attracted more than 65,000 visitors, a record high for air show attendance in McConnell history.



“The teamwork and perseverance demonstrated during this event have again made me incredibly proud to serve alongside you,” Damon said. “Thank you for your hard work, your dedication, and your enduring commitment to our mission. Together, we have shown that no obstacle is too great for Team McConnell.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.28.2024 Date Posted: 08.28.2024