DLA vice director visits Aviation to talk innovation, support

RICHMOND, Va. – Defense Logistics Agency’s vice director, Brad Bunn, visited DLA Aviation leaders and personnel June 11 to discuss key initiatives at the major subordinate command’s headquarters on Defense Supply Center Richmond. The visit included briefings on strategic projects, a lunch with senior civilians and coin presentations to a handful of select employees.



After a quick meeting with Aviation’s top three leaders to discuss the Parts Risk Integrated Sustainment Model – an innovative tool designed to enhance weapon system support by evaluating supply chain risks – Bunn joined the organization’s senior civilians for lunch. The working meal included discussions about ongoing and future strategic projects, offering senior leaders a chance to share insights regarding the strategic direction of DLA Aviation.



“We’re trying to clarify what our role is as a combat support agency,” Bunn said, adding that DLA is fighting through a contested logistics environment. “As we build our strategy, this visit is helping me shape my thoughts as (DLA Director Lt. Gen. Mark) Simerly and I lead the effort for the strategic plan.”



Following lunch, Bunn presented his personal vice director coin to five exceptional employees who demonstrated outstanding service and commitment, according to accolades from their respective leaders:



- Ergonomic Program Manager Joel Barnett, whose extensive work in ergonomic assessments and safety improvements significantly enhance Aviation workplace safety and health.



- Emily Beall, a contracting officer who was instrumental in negotiating significant savings and securing long-term contracts critical to Air Force operations.



- Jawea Howard, whose exemplary service in employee and labor relations is pivotal in navigating human resources challenges and ensuring compliance with new labor agreements.



- Brenda Hewitt, whose leadership in strategic acquisition projects led to timely awards and the development of efficient pre-acquisition playbooks.



- Gary Miller, a strategic acquisition program manager whose work to oversee competitive projects and ensure contract compliance set a high standard for program management within DLA Aviation.



The visit also included discussions on the organic industrial base and the new Warehouse Management System, emphasizing DLA’s commitment to enhancing supply chain resilience and efficiency. These discussions highlighted ongoing efforts to address retail management challenges and the importance of collaboration with the Air Force and Navy to improve industrial support operations.



“I want to say that I do appreciate all the great teaming that I’ve seen over the past couple of years under Gen. Tyler’s leadership especially with Land and Maritime,” Bunn said. “Aviation is high performance, a strong organization.”

