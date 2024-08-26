Air Mobility Command Headquarters "topped out"

Photo By Michael Maddox | Members of the U.S. Air Force Air Mobility Command, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and...... read more read more Photo By Michael Maddox | Members of the U.S. Air Force Air Mobility Command, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and contractors attend a "topping out" event recognizing the placement of the highest piece of structural steel for Air Mobility Command headquarters at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, July 31, 2024. Renovation of the 330,000 square-foot three-story Air Mobility Command headquarters building began March 7, 2022, with a contracted amount of $145 million with options.(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Michael Maddox) see less | View Image Page

Representatives from the U.S. Air Force Air Mobility Command, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and contractors celebrated the milestone of placing the highest piece of structural steel for Air Mobility Command headquarters, July 31, 2024, at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois.



Renovation of the 330,000 square-foot three-story Air Mobility Command headquarters building began March 7, 2022, with a contracted amount of $145 million with options.



“The renovation concept reaches back over a decade and grew out of a need to seismically reinforce the facility,” said Eric Springston, Louisville District senior geotechnical engineer. “The solution required in-depth coordination with subject matter experts from all agencies involved.”



With more than 46 percent of the renovation completed, 184,850 labor hours have been expended without a single lost-time accident. The project will incorporate 1,214 tons of steel and 96 drilled piers near the existing structure for seismic reinforcement.



“A great way to overcome challenges and obstacles is with teamwork and collaboration,” said Maj. Gen. Mark Quander, commander, Great Lakes and Ohio River Division. “This project is a prime example of that.”



The project includes state-of-the-art power and lighting upgrades, life safety enhancements, advanced telecommunication systems, seismic upgrades, new interior with enhanced working environment and is scheduled to be completed October 2026.



“The topping off is not the end of the project, it is the end of a phase with a lot more work to be done,” Quander said. “We are looking forward to working together as a team and delivering an incredible facility for Air Mobility Command.”