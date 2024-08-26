Rules of the Road: Servicemember Motorcycle Safety

NEWPORT NEWS, Va -- Riding a motorcycle can be an exhilarating experience, offering a unique sense of freedom and adventure. However, it also comes with inherent risk that requires careful attention to safety protocol. Motorcycle safety as a whole is multifaceted, involving a combination of proper gear, defensive driving and regular maintenance.



According to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, there were 2,127 motorcycle accidents in the state during 2023. While this number constitutes only 1.7 percent of statewide vehicular accidents, it accounted for 13.8 percent of all Virginia traffic fatalities.



With numbers like those, it is easy to see why both the Department of the Navy (DON), and the Department of Defense (DOD) as a whole, take the safety of military members on the road seriously. In accordance with the Office of the Chief of Naval Operations (OPNAVIST) 5100.23 chapter 36, all military members who own or ride a motorcycle must participate in the

Motorcycle Safety Foundation (MSF) program, consisting of a Basic Rider Course (BRC) and continuing education requirements, as well as obtaining a motorcycle endorsed driver’s license. This ensures that members have the basic knowledge required to safely and competently operate a motorcycle, before taking the handlebars.



“Know your machine, identify potential hazards, make good judgements and execute each decision quickly and skillfully,” said USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) command motorcycle safety representative Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Joshua Roderick. “Your ability to perform at your best is influenced by how trained and alert you are.”



Held at Naval Station Norfolk, the BRC is a class that teaches Sailors introductory aspects of motorcycle riding including familiarization with individual controls, maneuvering, starting and stopping, as well as crossing obstacles and executing emergency swerve control

skills. The two-day course starts in the classroom, where motorcycle safety fundamentals are taught and thoroughly discussed prior to a hands-on portion of the class. Individuals can utilize either a personal or a course provided loaner bike for the practical portion.



“The classroom portion is all about safety, what gear is necessary, and some of the fundamentals of keeping your body centered,” said Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) 2nd Class Timothy Smith. “So, the safety and concepts of riding are covered in the classroom, and

then we put it in to practice in the field.”



All military members are required to complete additional training anywhere from 60 days to one year after completion of the basic rider course. A refresher course is also required at least once every five years to ensure that members retain a basic knowledge and understanding of the rules and regulations of motorcycle safety.



Staying up to date on Navy-mandated motorcycle training is also crucial when it comes to Service members’ Group Life Insurance (SGLI) eligibility, as a service member’s failure to complete necessary coursework can void eligibility or even payouts to beneficiaries in the event of a motorcycle related fatality.



“If you are on the fence about joining the class, go ahead and just sign up because it is free,” said Smith.” If you decide you want to do the class later, after you get out of the Navy, it will cost you a couple hundred dollars.”



Motorcycle safety is important not only for ship readiness, ensuring crewmembers are healthy and ready to go, but for individual safety as well. Through MSF coursework, command motorcycle safety representatives are confident that Sailors will possess the knowledge and skill they need to safely navigate roads with confidence.



Sailors can find more information on the MSF program by speaking to their department MSF representative or visiting the MSF website. The command utilizes ESAMS to sign up for classes, track training and update riders’ profiles.

