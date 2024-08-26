Monkey bars to shiny cars: Quantico projects improve safety, quality of life

Photo By Charles Wolf | Ryan Roth and Cooper Barry play together in one of the two new composite play...... read more read more Photo By Charles Wolf | Ryan Roth and Cooper Barry play together in one of the two new composite play structures recently built at the Barnett Field playground located on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Aug. 27, 2024. The playground is just one of the projects Marine Corps Community Services is currently completing to improve the quality of life for service members and personnel who live and work on the base. see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, Va. – Thousands of families have access to family-friendly facilities, which includes the newly renovated Barnett Field Playground.



“This is my first time here and my son loves it,” said Sgt. Daniel Padron with Net Operations, Marine Corps Cyber Operations Group. “I love the new turf and my son loves going down the new slides! We’ll be telling other parents about this playground for sure.”



The renovations include: a roller table, new swings, saddles spinners, benches, composite play structures, a double bobble spring rider and a four-seat seesaw.



Christopher Woods, the director of contracting with Marine Corps Community Services said, “the new turf is much more durable than before and will allow everyone to be safer when running around.”



Over the years, the previous playground became worn and unstable from all the romping and stomping.



“Out of safety concerns, the decision was made to close the playground and rebuild it.” said Woods.



Many parents pointed out what makes this playground and new features so different from the others.



“I love the covered shade which makes the slides not hot and that there are no wood chips on the ground, which can injure children,” said Amber Carson.



She also pointed out that it’s very popular with other kids which is great for socializing.



“That’s really good for my son,” she said. I’ll be coming here at least a couple times a week.”



In addition to the playground, MCCS is working on other projects on Quantico, including the renovation of Barber Activity Center’s basketball floor.



Marco Bellot, MCCS’s director of facilities, added that, “The Quantico carwash will be getting all new equipment and will be cashless, we anticipate it to be open this fall.”



Some recently completed projects added wheelchair access to the soccer fields and a complete renovation of the Quantico library.



“We want to recognize the exceptional support received from the MCCS Safety office, MCCS Facilities, MCB Quantico public works, base safety, National Resources and Environmental Affairs, Quantico Fire and Emergency and the command group,” said Bellot. “Because of their help, the entire community of Marine Corps Base Quantico will continue to benefit.”