Fort Campbell opens doors to new barracks

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. --- Not long after the upcoming Labor Day weekend Soldiers from the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) will their open the doors, cook some chow and relax in the beds of their new barracks rooms at Fort Campbell, Ky.



The current barracks buildings known as VOLAR, which means “Volunteer Army” were built shortly after the Vietnam War during the Army’s transition back to an all-volunteer force. The VOLAR-era barracks were constructed on Fort Campbell between 1977 and 1983.



Over time the 17 VOLAR barracks were discovered to be severely lacking when evaluated against modern standards of living.



“Compared against current standards, these VOLAR barracks barely met living area space requirements for Soldiers and presented systemic maintenance issues from poor ventilation and outdated climate control,” said Maj. Gen. Brett Sylvia, commanding general of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell.



As the new barracks prepare to open its doors for the current day’s warfighter, it is only the beginning to a new era in Soldier barracks life at Fort Campbell.



Since Fiscal Year 2021, the Army has provided over $197 million dollars to renovate 14 of the 17 VOLAR barracks. As for the final three, two have been funded to begin work and one is programmed for funding next fiscal year.



“These projects ultimately will provide the quality and modernized housing that our Soldiers deserve,” said Sylvia. “And today, we celebrate the first of these barracks being returned to the unit for occupation.”



Improvements Included:

• New Floor plan provides each soldier twice the space increasing from

90 sq ft to 150 sq ft per Soldier.

• Low suspended ceilings removed, and ceilings opened to a finished

deck.

• New HVAC with fresh air and ample exhaust for latrines and laundry.

• All bathroom piping and fixtures with new fresh water and sanitary

piping.

• Fire protection replaced with new sprinklers and alarms.

• Each soldier now has their own bathroom and shower.



-101-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.28.2024 Date Posted: 08.28.2024 13:22 Story ID: 479646 Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US Hometown: CLARKSVILLE, TENNESSEE, US Hometown: HOPKINSVILLE, KENTUCKY, US Hometown: NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Campbell opens doors to new barracks, by MSG Anthony Hewitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.