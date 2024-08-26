Paws on patrol: Military working dogs develop unique bonds, fill essential role

LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, Ark. – The military working dogs of Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, are not only vital assets to base security but are also key members of their handler teams, and each one has a different personality.



“The military working dogs come in day-to-day and work the road, searching the commercial vehicle gate, or they’ll be conducting psychological deterrence at our gates,” said Staff Sgt. Jordan Courtney, 19th Security Forces Squadron MWD kennel master. “If they’re not out working the road, we’re here at the kennels conducting training or out throughout the base, making sure we’re staying current and ready for any challenges that might present themselves.”



Each MWD has unique strengths and characteristics, which their handlers learn quickly.



“Every dog has their own personality and their own way of doing things,” Courtney said. “Those little quirks make each dog special and it’s our job to build a relationship with them while maintaining their training standards.”



One of those unique personalities belongs to MWD Harry, a dog assigned to Staff Sgt. Hannah Healy, 19th SFS MWD handler.



“Harry is a big ‘cuddle-bug’ and very lovable. I haven’t worked with a dog that has been that lovable before,” Healy said. “Every day, we’re constantly working on different things—detection, control and aggression—and Harry’s always ready to give his best.”



Senior Airman Clayton Aston, 19th SFS MWD handler, is partnered with MWD Mirco. Aston highlighted how Mirco balances his working role with his relaxed demeanor during downtime.



“My favorite thing about him is honestly his ability to turn it on and off from work to just hanging out and chilling with you,” Aston said. “He can go from working and being a military dog, then he’s just hanging out like a normal dog, really sweet.”



The dogs’ ability to maintain a constant preparedness while forming deep connections with their handlers highlights the unique bond between service members and their K-9 counterparts.



As the MWD teams continue their training and operations, they remain a key component in ensuring the safety and security of the base, ready to respond to any challenges that may arise and proving themselves essential to the overall mission of Little Rock AFB.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.16.2024 Date Posted: 08.28.2024 13:10 Story ID: 479644 Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Paws on patrol: Military working dogs develop unique bonds, fill essential role, by A1C Saisha Cornett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.