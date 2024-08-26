Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Looking Ahead: 17th TRW Leaders Strategize Wing Priorities

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2024

    Story by Senior Airman Zach Heimbuch 

    17th Training Wing

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – The 17th Training Wing hosted a Senior Leader Summit at the Powell Event Center, Aug 19 - 23. The summit emphasized how the 17th TRW is transforming technical training in the era of great power competition.

    The Senior Leader Summit featured discussions, briefings, and tours to increase familiarity between squadron and group commanders, senior enlisted leaders, and joint service leaders across the wing. The discussion themes were focused on instilling innovation through the wing’s vision.

    The event provided senior leaders with a large networking opportunity and inducted new Raiders into the culture of the 17th TRW.

    “We lost about 60 percent of our command team during the changeover in the summer,” said Col. Angelina Maguinness, 17th TRW commander. “The SLS allows us to make sure everyone is moving forward as a team to make the 17th Training Wing the best possible wing it can be.”

