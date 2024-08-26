Looking Ahead: 17th TRW Leaders Strategize Wing Priorities

Photo By Senior Airman Zach Heimbuch | Scott Tankersley, Air Education Training Command civic leader, speaks on the impact of...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Zach Heimbuch | Scott Tankersley, Air Education Training Command civic leader, speaks on the impact of the Honorary Commander program at the 17th Training Wing during The Senior Leader Summit at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Aug. 23, 2024. The Honorary Commander Program enables members of the community to understand the importance of Goodfellow Air Force Base, the United States Air Force, the Department of Defense and their mission. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Zach Heimbuch) see less | View Image Page

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – The 17th Training Wing hosted a Senior Leader Summit at the Powell Event Center, Aug 19 - 23. The summit emphasized how the 17th TRW is transforming technical training in the era of great power competition.



The Senior Leader Summit featured discussions, briefings, and tours to increase familiarity between squadron and group commanders, senior enlisted leaders, and joint service leaders across the wing. The discussion themes were focused on instilling innovation through the wing’s vision.



The event provided senior leaders with a large networking opportunity and inducted new Raiders into the culture of the 17th TRW.



“We lost about 60 percent of our command team during the changeover in the summer,” said Col. Angelina Maguinness, 17th TRW commander. “The SLS allows us to make sure everyone is moving forward as a team to make the 17th Training Wing the best possible wing it can be.”