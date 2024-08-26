Sgt. Maj. Elena M. Rodriguez Makes History as the First Appointed Sergeant Major of 2d Marine Expeditionary Brigade

Photo By Staff Sgt. Josue Marquez | U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Elena M. Rodriguez, center-left, the first official...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Josue Marquez | U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Elena M. Rodriguez, center-left, the first official sergeant major of the 2d Marine Expeditionary Brigade (2d MEB), Brig. Gen. Samuel L. Meyer, center-right, the commanding general of 2d MEB, and Sailors assigned to the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC), pose for a photo after an appointment ceremony aboard the ship in Gaeta, Italy, Aug. 28, 2024. This historic appointment not only highlights Rodriguez's distinguished career and leadership, but also underscores the critical role of the 2d MEB as Task Force 61/2 (TF 61/2) in supporting U.S. interests in the U.S. European Command (EUCOM) area of responsibility. TF 61/2 is a forward-deployed command element in support of U.S. Sixth Fleet operations in the EUCOM and U.S. Africa Command, and is deployed in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to support U.S. allied and partner interests. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Josue Marquez) see less | View Image Page

GAETA, ITALY — On August 28, 2024, aboard the USS Mount Whitney, Sgt. Maj. Elena M. Rodriguez officially assumed her role as the first appointed sergeant major of the 2d Marine Expeditionary Brigade (2d MEB). This historic appointment not only highlights Sgt. Maj. Rodriguez's distinguished career and leadership, but also underscores the critical role of the 2d MEB as Task Force 61/2 in supporting U.S. interests in the U.S. European Command (EUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) areas of responsibility.



Sgt. Maj. Elena M. Rodriguez, a native of Toppenish, Washington, began her Marine Corps career on February 22, 2000, at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina. Demonstrating exceptional promise from the start, she was meritoriously promoted to private first class following her recruit training. Over the course of her career, she consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership, earning recognition and promotions at every stage.



After completing recruit training, Sgt. Maj. Rodriguez attended Marine Combat Training at Camp Geiger, North Carolina, and later the Personnel Clerk Course at Camp Johnson, North Carolina. Her first assignment was with the Promotion Branch, Headquarters Marine Corps, in Quantico, Virginia, where she served as a board support clerk and was promoted to lance corporal.



In February 2001, she transferred to 1st Transportation Support Battalion, 1st Force Service Support Group, Camp Pendleton, California, where she served as an administrative clerk. During this tour, she was meritoriously promoted to corporal. Sgt. Maj. Rodriguez's drive for excellence continued as she attended the Corporal's Course, where she graduated as the platoon honor graduate and class ironman.



In July 2002, Sgt. Maj. Rodriguez attended Marine Security Guard School in Quantico, Virginia. Upon graduating, she was assigned as a watchstander at the American Embassy in San Jose, Costa Rica, marking her first international post. Following her successful tour in Costa Rica, she was assigned to the American Consulate in Hong Kong, China, where she served as the assistant detachment commander. These assignments were instrumental in honing her leadership skills and broadening her operational experience in high-stakes environments.



In April 2005, Sgt. Maj. Rodriguez reported to 11th Marines Regiment, 1st Marine Division, Camp Pendleton, California, where she was assigned as the personnel chief at the Regimental Personnel Administration Center. She further distinguished herself by attending the Intermediate Personnel Administration Course at Camp Johnson, North Carolina, graduating as one of the class honor graduates.



A pivotal chapter in her career began in October 2007 when she reported to Drill Instructor School at Parris Island, South Carolina. Upon completion, she was assigned to Company N, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, where she served as a drill instructor and later as a senior drill instructor. Her impact as a drill instructor was profound, shaping the next generation of Marines with a focus on discipline, physical fitness, and the core values of the Marine Corps. During this tour, she attended the Martial Arts Instructor Course and graduated as the class honor graduate. She later served on the instructor staff of Drill Instructor School, holding billets as squad instructor, Marine Corps Common Combat Skills Instructor, and drill master.



From July 2011 to October 2013, Sgt. Maj. Rodriguez served as the administrative chief for Marine Medium Helicopter Squadron 364, Marine Aircraft Group 39, Camp Pendleton. During this time, she deployed as the aviation combat element administrative chief in support of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU).

Her career continued to ascend as she served as the company first sergeant for both Transportation Services Company and Headquarters and Service Company within Combat Logistics Battalion 4, 3d Marine Logistics Group, in Okinawa, Japan. During this period, she played a vital role in supporting humanitarian operations, including Operation Damayan in the Philippines, as well as joint exercises such as Balikatan 15 and Balikatan 16.



In January 2018, she was promoted to sergeant major and took on the role of senior enlisted leader for Marine All Weather Fighter Attack Squadron 225, deploying to the Western Pacific in support of the Unit Deployment Program. From May 2019 until December 2021, she served as the sergeant major for Marine Wing Headquarters Squadron 3.



One of the most significant highlights of her career came from December 2021 to July 2024, when Sgt. Maj. Rodriguez served as the sergeant major of the 13th MEU. During this time, she worked closely with Brig. Gen. Samuel Meyer, who was then the commanding officer of the 13th MEU and is now the commanding general of 2d MEB. Their partnership was instrumental in the success of multiple deployments, including Western Pacific 23.1 and the Summer Series 24 in the Philippines.



In July 2024, Sgt. Maj. Rodriguez checked in for duty to the 2dMEB to serve as the command senior enlisted leader, a role that now sees her making history as the brigade’s first sergeant major.



Sgt. Maj. Rodriguez's appointment as the first ever sergeant major of 2d MEB aboard the USS Mount Whitney is a significant milestone, both for her and for the Marine Corps. The USS Mount Whitney, serving as the flagship of the U.S. Sixth Fleet, symbolizes the strength and coordination of U.S. military operations in Europe, making it a fitting venue for this historic ceremony.



Brig. Gen. Samuel Meyer, now the commanding general of 2d MEB, emphasized the importance of this appointment: "Sgt. Maj. Rodriguez is a leader of extraordinary caliber. Having worked closely with her during our time at the 13th MEU, I have seen firsthand her dedication, skill, and commitment to the Marines and Sailors she leads. Her appointment as the first ever sergeant major of 2d MEB is not only a personal achievement, but also a significant moment for our brigade. Under her leadership, 2d MEB will continue to excel in its mission at home in North Carolina and abroad as Task Force 61/2."



Since May of 2024, the 2d MEB has been operating as Task Force 61/2 (TF 61/2) in Naples, Italy, assuming a pivotal role in supporting U.S. Sixth Fleet operations within the EUCOM and AFRICOM areas of responsibility. This is the third year of 2d MEB serving as TF 61/2 in Naples, Italy. As TF 61/2, the 2d MEB commands and controls Fleet Marine Forces and assigned Naval Forces, integrating Navy and Marine Corps units to support regional allies and U.S. national security interests.



TF 61/2 plays a crucial role in the execution of the Commandant of the Marine Corps' Concept for Stand-in Forces (SIF), which involves generating small, highly versatile units that combine Marine Corps and Navy capabilities. These units are designed to respond rapidly to emerging threats, ensuring that the U.S. and its allies maintain a credible and ready presence in the region.



“Task Force 61/2 plays a vital role in the EUCOM and AFRICOM areas of responsibility by providing the rapid, adaptable, and integrated naval and Marine Corps capabilities necessary to maintain stability and respond to emerging threats,” said Master Sgt. Patrick McKinney, the TF 61/2 Operations Chief. “Our mission is to ensure that U.S. interests, along with those of our allies and partners, are safeguarded through a combination of strategic presence, advanced training, and operational readiness.”





As TF 61/2, the 2d MEB operationalizes the Stand-in Force concept, providing multi-domain reconnaissance and counter-reconnaissance (RXR) capabilities that are essential for the success of naval and joint force operations. The task force’s ability to rapidly deploy and integrate Marine Corps and Navy units is a key component of the U.S. Sixth Fleet's strategy in the EUCOM and AFRICOM AORs, ensuring that U.S. forces remain agile and effective in a dynamic security environment.



“2d MEB as TF 61/2 provides Sixth Fleet with a headquarters capable of supporting the execution of naval campaigns or immediate crisis response operations in austere, contested, and multi-domain environments,” said Capt. Diego Castro, the TF 61/2 logistics plans officer. “We are ready to respond to any crisis, at any time, in any place, ensuring that our forces remain agile and effective in protecting U.S. interests and those of our allies and partners.”



As the first-appointed sergeant major of 2d MEB, Sgt. Maj. Rodriguez is poised to lead the brigade during a critical time for U.S. operations in Europe. Her extensive experience, including her previous collaboration with Brig. Gen. Meyer, positions her to effectively guide 2d MEB in its mission as TF 61/2. The task force's work in the EUCOM and AFRICOM AORs is vital to maintaining security and stability in the region, supporting U.S. allies, and protecting national interests.



Reflecting on her new role, Sgt. Maj. Rodriguez stated: "It is an incredible honor to be appointed as the first sergeant major of 2d MEB, especially during such a crucial time for our operations in Europe. The Marines and Sailors of 2d MEB have been doing outstanding work as Task Force 61/2, and I am committed to continuing this legacy of excellence. Together, we will meet every challenge head-on and continue to uphold the proud traditions of the Marine Corps."



Sgt. Maj. Elena Rodriguez's appointment as the first ever sergeant major of 2d Marine Expeditionary Brigade is a historic achievement that highlights her distinguished career and the critical role of the 2d MEB as Task Force 61/2. As she steps into this leadership position, Sgt. Maj. Rodriguez is set to lead the brigade through its ongoing and future missions in the EUCOM area of responsibility, ensuring that 2d MEB continues to be a key player in global military operations.



Her extensive experience, dedication to her Marines and Sailors, and proven leadership will be instrumental in guiding 2d MEB as it fulfills its vital role in maintaining security and stability across Europe and Africa. This appointment is not only a personal milestone for Sgt. Maj. Rodriguez but also a reflection of the Marine Corps' commitment to excellence, diversity, and the development of its leaders.



As the 2d MEB operates as Task Force 61/2, Sgt. Maj. Rodriguez’s leadership will be critical in ensuring the task force remains prepared to respond to any challenge, supporting U.S. national security interests and those of its allies and partners. Her historic appointment serves as an inspiration to all Marines, and demonstrates her dedication, hard work, and commitment to Marine Corps values.