Inside the 908th: Munitions Systems Specialists – AKA “AMMO!”

Photo By Bradley Clark | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Wayne Coots, 908th Maintenance Squadron munitions crew chief, works on munitions for the MH-139A Grey Wolf Helicopter August 23, 2024, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. Coots is currently the only fulltime munitions specialist at the 908th Flying Training Wing, as the wing continues to convert to the formal training unit for all Grey Wolf aircrew in the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Bradley J. Clark)

Having arguably the coolest nickname at the 908th Flying Training Wing, Munitions Systems specialists, Air Force Specialty Code 2W0X1, are tasked with protecting, inspecting, handling, storing, transporting and assembling non-nuclear munitions.



Commonly referred to as AMMO, Airmen in this career filed work primarily with weapons loaders and maintain of all types of conventional munition systems. Working with a high attention to detail, they use information systems and technology to collect, input, process and analyze data to account for weapons systems. AMMO Airmen in the munitions storage area can be responsible for side-arm ammunition up to large-scale guided bombs.



They maintain and recondition munitions, including bombs, missiles, small arms and associated components to complete missions across the world, and are also involved in munitions demolition and disposal. Additional duties may include delivering munitions to the flightline, operating and maintaining a wide variety of equipment and electronic gear, including pallet jacks, 40-foot tractor-trailer combination vehicles, all-terrain and standard 10,000-pound forklifts.



The 908th FTW’s transition to the new MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopter created a requirement for munitions positions within the 908th Maintenance Squadron, explained Chief Master Sgt. Keith Rollins, 908th MXS senior enlisted leader.



“We currently have five traditional Reserve vacancies and four full-time Air Reserve Technician vacancies for this specialty,” he said. “We are working with recruiters to enlist Airmen who are separating from Active Duty and want to continue to serve in the Reserve, along with the non-prior service recruits.”



For entry into AFSC 2W0x1, applicants must be a U.S. citizen at least 17 years of age but have not reached age 42 on the date of enlistment, have normal color vision and normal depth perception, and not have a record of domestic violence.



Additional requirements include a high school diploma, a GED diploma or certificate, or 15 college semester hours. They must also have a minimum score of 60 Mechanical or 57 Electronics on the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery test. Applicants who are non-graduates or non-alternate credential holders must obtain a score of 65 or higher on the ASVAB. High school students may start their application as early as the end of their junior year.



“[The munitions section] is in charge of all explosives assigned to the 908th,” said Staff Sgt. Wayne Coots, 908th MXS munitions systems specialist. “Keeping those explosives safe, and in turn to keeping everyone on base safe, is the most rewarding aspect of serving in munitions. I wouldn’t want to work any other career field.”