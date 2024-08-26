A Heroic Act of Kindness

Courtesy Photo | Fanchette Allen hugs sixteen-year-old Landon Edwards after her quick thinking and...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Fanchette Allen hugs sixteen-year-old Landon Edwards after her quick thinking and knowledge of first aid and CPR played a crucial role in assisting Edwards until emergency services arrived on Aug. 12. see less | View Image Page

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. – In a heartwarming story of bravery and compassion, Fanchette Allen, a Supervisory Program Specialist at Staff Sgt. Leroy Alexander Child Development Center in Linden Oaks, recounts a fateful day that changed a young man's life and left a lasting impact on her own.



As Allen was on her way to work on Aug. 12, she witnessed a harrowing scene unfold before her eyes. Sixteen-year-old Landon Edwards was riding his bike on his way to work leaving Linden Oaks access control point when he was hit by a car, sending him through the air and crashing onto the concrete road. Without hesitation, Allen sprang into action, ensuring the young man's safety and well-being.



“I immediately saw he was bleeding in different areas, and I was concerned about him being in shock or his adrenaline made him feel he was okay,” said Allen. “After I got him to sit down, I remembered from my first aid training that I needed gloves on my hands before dealing with bodily fluids and blood.”



Drawing on Allen’s 22 years of experience and training at Fort Liberty’s Child Youth Services, she calmly and efficiently assessed the situation. She checked the young man for injuries, provided comfort and support, and even retrieved his belongings from the road. Allen’s quick thinking and knowledge of first aid and CPR played a crucial role in assisting Edwards until emergency services arrived.



Days after the incident, Allen received a surprise visit from Edwards. Overwhelmed with gratitude, Edwards and his family expressed their appreciation for Allen’s selfless actions. The reunion was a touching reminder of the impact one person's kindness and expertise can have on another's life.



“Ms. Edwards began to cry and thank me as I was trying to get news of how Landon was doing,” said Allen. “She replied with the good news that he was doing okay and then kept thanking me.”



Allen’s story is a powerful reminder of the importance of ongoing training and preparedness. Her experience highlights the value of having essential skills and resources, such as a first aid kit, and gloves readily available in case of emergencies. Her dedication to helping others, coupled with her professional expertise, made a significant difference in a moment of crisis.



“If I haven’t learned the skills from my training in CYS, I may have not had the courage to jump out of my car and the knowledge as to how to attend to Landon,” said Allen. “I learned that the skills are important to have in the workplace and anywhere.”



As a mother herself, Allen’s instincts and training kicked in when she saw someone in need. Her own experience of her son being injured in a hit-and-run accident during his time in Italy reinforced her commitment to helping others in times of adversity. Allen’s compassion, empathy, and resilience shine through in her actions, making a profound impact on those around her.



“I expressed my gratitude after receiving a gift from Landon’s family and that it wasn’t necessary,” said Allen. “My gift was seeing Landon, and I would want someone to do the same for me.”